The UAE's Sultan Adil celebrates scoring the national team's second goal against North Korea, giving his teammates a 2-1 win in their World Cup qualifying match at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, on Tuesday night. Reuters
The UAE's Sultan Adil celebrates scoring the national team's second goal against North Korea, giving his teammates a 2-1 win in their World Cup qualifying match at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, RiyaShow more

Sport

Sultan Adil returns to clinch UAE victory with stoppage-time goal against North Korea

Emirates' dreams of automatic World Cup entry kept alive with 2-1 win at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh

Paul Radley
Paul Radley
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

March 25, 2025