Yahya Al Ghassani's 'birthday gift' for coach fuels UAE's World Cup qualifying surge

While everyone else was pinching themselves to see if they were in fantasy land, the player who put in the most miles to bring about the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/19/fabio-de-lima-fires-four-as-uae-thrash-qatar-to-roar-back-into-contention-for-2026-world-cup-spot/" target="_blank">UAE’s stunning win over Qatar</a> on Tuesday night knew exactly what he was doing. Yahya Al Ghassani had just struck the fifth goal of a dreamy night for the national team in their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/09/paulo-bento-sets-sights-on-rewriting-history-as-uae-face-iran-in-world-cup-qualifier/" target="_blank">World Cup qualifier </a>at the Al Nahyan Stadium. Most home supporters heading to the stadium ahead of the game might have hoped for a win against their neighbours from across the Gulf. None would have expected quite what was to transpire. They were losing their minds by this stage, so great was the display by their boys. Fabio De Lima was the headline act, striking four goals. And yet <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/01/16/yahya-al-ghassani-hopes-goal-scoring-form-continues-for-uae-at-asian-cup/" target="_blank">Al Ghassani </a>was the most brilliant of support acts. He was completely tireless in his work up the left flank. He set up the first goal. He struck the crossbar with a brilliant attempt from range. He earned the penalty from which De Lima scored the fourth, and struck the fifth all by himself after outstripping a weary Qatar defence. Amid the jubilation that followed his goal, he had enough ice on the mind to remember a promise he had made a day earlier. He made a beeline for the UAE bench, embraced Sergio Costa, the assistant coach, and hoisted him in the air. “It was his birthday yesterday,” Al Ghassani said. “I told him I will gift him a goal and I did it, Alhamdullilah.” Costa, who is the long-term assistant to UAE head coach Paulo Bento, had just turned 51. He was just thrilled Al Ghassani had scored, and had forgotten about the pledge the player had made to him. “To be honest, I didn’t remember he had said that,” Costa said. “There are too many emotions during the game. He was running towards me saying, ‘Sergio, Sergio!’ Then we hugged each other. “During the training session yesterday, he said he would score a goal and dedicate it to me. I told him, ‘I will see if you do.’ “He accomplished his promise, so that was great. The hug was for me, but we know their feelings. The feeling is for all the technical staff, all the group, including all the masseurs, the physios, everybody.” Al Ghassani himself said he was glad to get some reward for the effort he and his colleagues have been putting in. “No one knows the work we do behind the scenes,” the 26-year-old Shabab Al Ahli forward said. “I have my private coach, I have my nutritionist, and I try to do my best. “It is good that people are recognising that in my performances on the field. I will continue doing the same. Sometimes I don’t get the results that I want, but this is one of those days that I did. I have to continue to be disciplined.” An attitude like that will be music the ears of Bento. The coach has faced challenges in his attempts to forge a side based on his principles of hard work and pragmatism, but the past week has been a triumph. A <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/14/uae-breathe-life-into-2026-world-cup-qualifying-bid-with-dominant-victory-over-kyrgyzstan-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">3-0 win over Kyrgyzstan</a> and the 5-0 thrashing of Qatar have revived the UAE’s hopes of an automatic qualification birth for the World Cup. They are three points behind second-placed Uzbekistan, and have the best goal difference in the group. Bento is still urging everyone not to get too carried away, though. “It is part of what we have been building as a team,” the coach said. “It is important to enjoy this moment. Tough moments will come, for sure. We should be ready for that. We will have a difficult camp in March [when the UAE face away games against Iran and North Korea], for sure. “I get really happy because the atmosphere is good. The most important is we shake hands and give big hugs. When we lost in Uzbekistan when we didn’t deserve to lose, we tried to react after that moment. “That was the moment we started preparing for this camp. Now, the guys will go back to their clubs, try to do their best, and we will continue to do our job in preparing for the upcoming games. “I told them I am happy because this is a very good result, but I prefer to win five games 1-0 than one game 5-0. That way we get more points. I understand the happiness of the people, but it is just three points.”