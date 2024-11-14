UAE's Marcus Meloni celebrates his first goal for the national team. AFP
UAE's Marcus Meloni celebrates his first goal for the national team. AFP

Sport

Football

UAE breathe life into 2026 World Cup qualifying bid with dominant victory over Kyrgyzstan in Abu Dhabi

Shabab Al Ahli star Harib Abdallah shines as Paulo Bento's side deliver in must-win game

Amith Passela
Amith Passela

November 14, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today