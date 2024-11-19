Marselino Ferdinan of Indonesia, centre, celebrates after opening the scoring against Saudi Arabia in Jakarta. EPA
Marselino Ferdinan of Indonesia, centre, celebrates after opening the scoring against Saudi Arabia in Jakarta. EPA

Sport

Football

AFC World Cup qualifiers: Saudi Arabia suffer shock defeat in Indonesia, Japan ease past China

Herve Renard's Green Falcons have work to do in Group C after poor run of results

The National

November 19, 2024

