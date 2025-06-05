A dejected Lucas Pimenta of the UAE after only being able to get a 0-0 draw in the crucial World Cup qualifier against Uzbekistan at Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National
A dejected Lucas Pimenta of the UAE after only being able to get a 0-0 draw in the crucial World Cup qualifier against Uzbekistan at Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National
Caio Lucas of the UAE looks on after the draw with Uzbekistan
Caio Lucas of the UAE looks on after the draw with Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan celebrate World Cup qualification.
Uzbekistan celebrate World Cup qualification.
Luanzinho of the UAE battles with Otabek Shukurov of Uzbekistan.
Luanzinho of the UAE battles with Otabek Shukurov of Uzbekistan.
Majed Hassan of the UAE leaps for the ball with Eldor Shomurodov of Uzbekistan.
Majed Hassan of the UAE leaps for the ball with Eldor Shomurodov of Uzbekistan.
Ali Saleh of the UAE shoots at goal.
Ali Saleh of the UAE shoots at goal.
UAE head coach Cosmin Olaroiu before kick off.
UAE head coach Cosmin Olaroiu before kick off.
The UAE line up before the game.
The UAE line up before the game.
UAE fans before the game.
UAE fans before the game.
The band plays before the game.
The band plays before the game.

Sport

Football

UAE's 2026 World Cup hopes hit by Uzbekistan stalemate in Abu Dhabi

National team now set to enter fourth round of Asian qualifying competition after Cosmin Olaroiu's first game in charge ends in 0-0 draw

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

June 05, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The UAE’s torturous bid for 2026 World Cup qualification will extend to an additional round after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Uzbekistan in Abu Dhabi.

The point was enough to guarantee the Uzbeks the second automatic qualifying place from this phase of the Asian competition, alongside Iran. It meant the side from central Asia will be heading to the World Cup for the first time in their history.

The wait for a return to the tournament for the first time since 1990 will go on for the UAE – but the dream is not yet dead.

They have one game left in this phase, a dead rubber against Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek on Tuesday. Then they will have to prepare for a three-team round in October, the winners of which will qualify.

The build up to the game had been full of frenzied anticipation. The UAE captain, Khalid Essa, and new coach Cosmin Olaroiu, spoke of players and fans working together as a collective to achieve their goal.

It was a surprise, then, that there were thousands of empty seats in the home sections when the game kicked off.

The contrast was stark: the away section was filled two hours before the game. Hundreds more were outside awaiting entry. A number complained they had valid tickets for the UAE section, but said they were not being admitted.

The appetite for tickets among Uzbeks had been voracious. After all, their side were on the brink of history.

The away section was limited to around 1,000, but it was reported as many as 5,000 had applied to get in.

Some of those waiting outside had done their best to ingratiate themselves. A number were wearing Emirati-style kanduras, while others had UAE scarves around their necks.

Another fan of Uzbek origin had brought along the passports of him and his young son. They are American citizens and had travelled from the United States especially for the game.

The atmosphere long preceded even the teams arriving, as shown in Al Wahda Mall, the shopping centre which is adjacent to the Al Nahyan Stadium.

In the hours leading up to the game, there were more people wearing sky blue Manchester City shirts with “Khusanov” on the back than there were wearing the white UAE replica shirts.

Abdukodir Khusanov was the big name in the visitors’ line up. The speedy Uzbek centre back was playing in the city from where he is employed.

The UAE seats did fill up as the first half went on, and the side of the field opposite the grandstand was mostly filled.

It also had some pre-prepared banners to encourage the teams, with slogans like “Together we can do it”, “Dreams will come true” and “We trust you guys”.

And yet the atmosphere remained flat, and the official attendance topped out at 9,820 – a long way short of the 16,000 capacity.

Amid it all, the UAE players struggled to find a spark. What made matters worse for them was that the quiet meant they could hear their manager’s ever-increasing displeasure.

UAE head coach Cosmin Olaroiu clashes with officials during the game against Uzbekistan. Chris Whiteoak / The National
UAE head coach Cosmin Olaroiu clashes with officials during the game against Uzbekistan. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Not even someone with Olaroiu’s glittering CV could be guaranteed to turn the UAE into world-beaters immediately.

In his first match in charge of the national team, there was no great overhaul of the side he inherited from Paulo Bento.

He did make a couple of notable tweaks, though. Ali Saleh, the Al Wasl winger who only featured sporadically towards the end of the Bento era, was brought straight back into the starting XI. Majed Hassan, Olaroiu’s tried and trusted midfield lieutenant, was also brought in to pin down the centre of the field.

There were clear teething issues, though. The home team struggled for fluency, and that suited an Uzbek side who only required a point to achieve qualification.

While they tried to push ahead, albeit in disjointed fashion, they left gaps at the back. In the 54th minute, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, the Uzbek substitute, crashed a header against the crossbar with the goal at his mercy, after a fast break by the visitors.

Olaroiu’s first major landmark in his new job was to see himself get booked. His side had just come close to breaking the deadlock.

Two Uzbek players went to ground in the aftermath and, as he vented his frustration, Olaroiu was shown a yellow card.

The home team did create some openings thereafter, but nothing that allowed them to strike.

Uzbekistan kept them at a safe enough distance, and when the final whistle blew, the away contingent – in the stands and on the field – were overcome with euphoria.

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Plastic tipping points
More on animal trafficking
While you're here
Main report
Living in...

This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Plastic tipping points
School uniforms report
The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

More from this package
Our commentary on Brexit
The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

While you're here
While you're here
Our commentary on Brexit
Our commentary on Brexit
More on this story
Towering concerns
Updated: June 05, 2025, 6:39 PM`
UAE Football AssociationUzbekistanWorld Cup
Read next...
UAE coach Cosmin Olaroiu oversees a training session ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Uzbekistan at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Olaroiu calls on UAE players to make World Cup dreams come true

UAE coach Cosmin Olaroiu has urged his players to have belief they can qualify outright for the World Cup. Photo: UAE FA

History beckons for UAE with World Cup qualification teasingly close

UAE's 2026 World Cup hopes hit by Uzbekistan stalemate in Abu Dhabi

Cristiano Ronaldo's 'hunger' fuels Portugal's charge into Nations League final

Rami Hamadi has Palestine's World Cup destiny in his hands

Olaroiu calls on UAE players to make World Cup dreams come true

Dubai's Salik announces road toll rates for Eid Al Adha

Where to watch Eid Al Adha 2025 fireworks in the UAE

Hajj by horseback: Modern-day caravan makes seven-month pilgrimage from Andalusia to Makkah

Saudi Arabia launches world's largest cooling system as pilgrims gather for Hajj

Saudi forces hold action-packed exercise ahead of Hajj

Saudi forces hold action-packed exercise ahead of Hajj

Pakistani teenage TikTok influencer Sana Yousaf shot dead in her home

Pakistani teenage TikTok influencer Sana Yousaf shot dead in her home

Gaza's aid centre chaos laid bare

Gaza's aid centre chaos laid bare

UK Prime Minister says situation in Gaza 'intolerable'

UK Prime Minister says situation in Gaza 'intolerable'