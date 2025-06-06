UAE coach Cosmin Olaroiu still believes in ‘once in a lifetime chance’ of World Cup qualification

The difference could not have been any more acute. While the emotions poured out of Uzbekistan’s players, officials, media and supporters in scenes of mass euphoria, the UAE were merely numb.
Not disconsolate. Just flat. Just as their performance had been on a frustrating first night for new coach Cosmin Olaroiu.
It is not over for the national team. But they would certainly have preferred to have been in their opposition’s boots on a peculiar night in Abu Dhabi.
The Uzbeks had achieved the dream: a first ever appearance at a World Cup. They had done so with courage and skill, too, if not necessarily panache.
All they needed was a point to secure the second automatic qualifying place from this stage of Asian qualifying. If it was achieved via a stalemate, then so be it.
They blocked up the middle of the field, massed the defence, and the UAE realistically got nowhere near as a result. It was a defensive masterclass, which brought with it an outpouring of joy.
The Uzbek section at the Al Nahyan Stadium was kept to around 1,000 fans. Yet hundreds more had made it inside, while thousands of others were left outside, wanting to share in their moment of history.
When it was achieved, players and staff were in tears. Utkir Yusupov, the goalkeeper who was named player of the match on behalf of his side’s defensive effort, fell to his knees and cried.
Just as the dedications were starting – to the president, and all the people of Uzbekistan – the press conference was ambushed by fevered players. Some traded doppis – the traditional Uzbek skullcap – with thrilled travelling journalists.
Abdukodir Khusanov, the Manchester City defender who had coincidentally achieved his ambition in a match played in the city of his ultimate employers, hugged anyone and everyone.
Timur Kapadze, the Uzbek manager, had a brief and unspectacular stint playing for Sharjah for a few months back in 2012.
His opposite number, Olaroiu, had arrived direct from the same club amid much fanfare about what he could achieve in his new posting with the UAE.
A new manager bounce was required from a UAE side who needed two wins from their final two games to stand a chance of progressing directly to the World Cup.
It did not quite work out that way. The goalless draw rendered that impossible, meaning they will now have to navigate an extra round in October.
“The disappointment is very big because it was very near,” Olaroiu said.
“We controlled more, had more possession, had more chances than them, but unfortunately we didn’t score.
“It was not exactly the perfect game and I think we can improve. We have to continue to believe and fight for the second chance that we are going to have in October.
“Uzbekistan tried to keep it 0-0 and they did it in the end. For them to qualify, it is a big achievement for their football. Now, we hope it will be our turn.”
The home team had 62 per cent of possession, but the chances they were able to fashion were few. When they did eke out openings, Yusupov was good enough to repel them.
He turned away a Lucas Pimenta header, as well as low shots from Fabio De Lima and Yahya Al Ghassani.
Despite the draw, all is not lost. The UAE head to Bishkek next for a match against Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday that is now essentially meaningless.
It will, though, be another chance for Olaroiu to impress his ideas on a set of players whom he has been with for barely a week so far.
He does now have the chance to build something for the next shot at qualification. The fourth round of the Asian qualifying process will involve six teams, playing in two groups in October.
The third and fourth placed teams from the current round will be split into two groups of three. The sides will then play each other once each over the course of a week, with the winners advancing to the United States, Canada and Mexico next year.
So far, four of the teams involved are confirmed: the UAE, Qatar, Iraq and Indonesia. Saudi Arabia will almost certainly be involved, while the other team will be either Oman or Palestine.
Olaroiu said the incentive at that event will be massive. Now is the time to work out the details of how to bring about success.
“You have a once in a lifetime chance,” Olaroiu said. “I don’t think you should talk about motivation as much as preparation.
“That is the most important thing. Now is the end of the season, we have a break, then the clubs will start their preparations.
“In September, there is [an international] break and we will have some friendly games. The preparation is very, very important because the work the clubs will do now will influence it.”
