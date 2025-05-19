Sharjah players celebrate after their AFC Champions League Two final victory over Lion City Sailors at Bishan Stadium in Singapore on May 18, 2025. All photos: AFC

Sport

Football

‘UAE deserves it’: Cosmin Olaroiu eyes World Cup qualification next after achieving dream of continental glory

Country’s most decorated coach signs off from club duty with AFC Champions League Two title against Lion City Sailors in Singapore

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

May 19, 2025