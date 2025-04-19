Sharjah's Romanian coach Cosmin Olaroiu will take over as UAE national team coach. AFP
Sharjah's Romanian coach Cosmin Olaroiu will take over as UAE national team coach. AFP

Sport

Football

UAE turn to Cosmin Olaroiu to rescue 2026 World Cup qualifying bid

Sharjah's Romanian coach to lead national team for key matches against Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan in June

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

April 19, 2025