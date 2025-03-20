Fabio De Lima, far right, is among a growing number of Brazil-born players in the UAE squad. Photo: UAEFA
Fabio De Lima, far right, is among a growing number of Brazil-born players in the UAE squad. Photo: UAEFA

Sport

Football

Brazilians, Africans and an Englishman - the changing face of UAE team ahead of crucial World Cup qualifiers

National team face difficult challenge in Iran against side led by Adnoc Pro League duo Ghayedi and Azmoun

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

March 20, 2025