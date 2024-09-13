Mackenzie Hunt celebrates after making his UAE debut in their 3-1 win over Qatar in Doha on September 5, 2024. Photo: UAE Football National Team
Mackenzie Hunt celebrates after making his UAE debut in their 3-1 win over Qatar in Doha on September 5, 2024. Photo: UAE Football National Team

Mackenzie Hunt: Born in England, raised in Dubai and thrilled to earn first UAE cap

Newcomer heads back to UK for club duty with fourth-tier Fleetwood Town after making impression in his debut stint with national team in World Cup qualifiers

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

September 13, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

