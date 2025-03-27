Paulo Bento's last match as UAE coach saw his team defeat North Korea 2-1. AFP
Paulo Bento's last match as UAE coach saw his team defeat North Korea 2-1. AFP

Sport

Football

Paulo Bento's sudden exit leaves next coach little time to deliver UAE World Cup dream

National team searching for 10th manager in eight years with crucial games just months away

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

March 27, 2025