Sharjah players celebrate after their AFC Champions League Two final victory over Lion City Sailors at Bishan Stadium in Singapore on May 18, 2025. All photos: AFC

Sport

Last laugh for ‘Complain Kings' as Sharjah beat Lion City Sailors to seal Champions League Two glory

Stoppage-time winner by Marcus Meloni in Singapore takes club to their first continental title, as the second UAE club to taste Asian success

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

May 18, 2025