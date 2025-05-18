Last laugh for ‘Complain Kings' as Sharjah beat Lion City Sailors to seal Champions League Two glory

Firas Ben Larbi and Marcus Meloni wrote their names in Sharjah folklore as they scored the goals that sealed the AFC Champions League Two title in Singapore. Ben Larbi had scored the sensational stoppage-time winner in the semi-final win over Al Taawoun that got Sharjah to this point. Then he struck the first goal in a cagey final against Lion City Sailors which appeared to have won it. The home team levelled in stoppage time, but there was enough time for Meloni to net the winner that earned Sharjah continental glory for the first time. Previously, only Al Ain – with their two Champions League titles – from the UAE had tasted success in a major Asian competition. Now Sharjah have added their name to the list. These sides had never met before – the Sailors in their current guise were only formed five years ago – meaning there was no history of animosity between them. And yet there was still an agreeable level of beef. It centred on the host venue. As the side from the AFC’s East region, the Sailors had the right to stage the final. Next year, it will be the turn of the West, as the final alternates between the two on an annual basis. Once it was clear Singapore’s National Stadium was out of commission for this game – there was a Lady Gaga concert going on instead – Sharjah had lodged a protest about the suitability of the alternative venues. The AFC upheld their complaint about the Jalan Besar Stadium, where the hosts had played their previous home games this season, on account of its artificial pitch. The organisers also initially instructed them to look for a neutral venue elsewhere. That was until they were persuaded that the Bishan Stadium, where they play domestic matches, could be upgraded enough to a sufficient standard. It meant 10,000 people were crammed into temporary stands at a ground – a municipal sports complex in the centre of the island – which can usually cater for around a fifth of that. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/17/sharjah-aim-to-send-cosmin-olaroiu-out-on-a-high-with-afc-champions-league-two-final-win/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/17/sharjah-aim-to-send-cosmin-olaroiu-out-on-a-high-with-afc-champions-league-two-final-win/">Sharjah coach Cosmin Olaroiu</a> repeated the complaint on the eve of the game, saying he felt for Sharjah supporters who were unable to get hold of a ticket, given the limited capacity. The observations made by the travelling side have not gone down well in Singapore. Any mention of Sharjah ahead of kick off was roundly booed by the home fans. And someone had obviously been creative in cyberspace, too. Sharjah’s Wikipedia page had their nickname listed as Al Yashtaki Malik, meaning The Complain Kings. “Founded in 1966, Sharjah is considered to be one of the pioneers in complaining since its inception,” the page read. Those who had made the trip from the Emirates were tucked away in a small corner of the stand at the southern end of the ground. They were exposed to the elements. The fans were soaked by incessant rain, but it did nothing to dampen their enthusiasm. If anything, they revelled in it, waving umbrellas, Sharjah scarves, and UAE flags. The weather was a test for the temporarily refitted stadium as much as it was for Sharjah’s fans and players. At kick off it was 30 degrees, so cooler than the UAE, but the 78 per cent humidity still made for stifling conditions. One of the many adjustments for the final had been returfing Bishan Stadium’s patchy surface. The playing field looked majestic the day before the game, but on matchday there was a heavy thunderstorm in the morning, then steady rain throughout the afternoon. The turf held up well, though, and allowed for slick passing for those who tried. Olaroiu had said before the game that Sharjah’s opposition were well organised, and particularly adept at closing the space in defence. That was immediately apparent straight from kick off. As soon as Sharjah touched the ball, the Sailors players retreated into an extremely low block. Lennart Thy, their German centre forward, was isolated and he was himself stood on the halfway line. The away side did find a way through in the 11th minute, only for Caio Lucas’s goal to be ruled out for offside in the 11th minute. As Olaroiu also forecast, the Sailors posed a threat on the counter attack. A number of times Sharjah defenders threw themselves in the way of Sailors shots, and Diogo Costa, their left-back, rattled the post with Adel Al Hosani, the Sharjah goalkeeper, beaten. As there had been off the field in the lead up, there was niggle on it, too. Ben Larbi was booked for a rash challenge just before half-time. As Sharjah battled vainly to pick holes in the defence, Ben Larbi did have the ball in the net in the second half. Again, he was offside, from Lucas’s pass. Two minutes later, though, he was not to be denied. Khaled Al Dhanhani, Sharjah’s right-back, stole in at the far post to turn a cross back across goal. Ben Larbi bolted into the area and crashed the ball into the net. He hurdled the advertising board and embraced Sharjah’s delirious fans. Most of the team’s bench did the same. Sharjah had one hand on the trophy at that stage, but the home team suddenly seemed infused with belief once it was announced that there would be 11 minutes of stoppage time added on. They struck in the first of them, as Maxime Lestienne shot past Al Hosani from Costa’s left-wing cross. Sharjah maintained their poise, though. Adel Taarabt, who had come on as a second-half substitute, got on the ball and linked up with Lucas and Meloni down the left. The latter cut inside and fired a drive into the bottom corner. Sharjah were champions.