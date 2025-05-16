AFC Champions League Two final: Who are Sharjah’s opponents, and what does Lady Gaga have to do with it?

Cosmin Olaroiu will get his last chance to win a continental trophy before taking over as UAE coach when Sharjah play in the AFC Champions League Two final on Sunday. The Romanian will leave the club in order to oversee the national team’s push for an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/19/uae-turn-to-cosmin-olaroiu-to-rescue-2026-world-cup-qualifying-bid/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/19/uae-turn-to-cosmin-olaroiu-to-rescue-2026-world-cup-qualifying-bid/">automatic World Cup qualification place </a>next month. Before he is installed in that role for vital qualifiers against Uzbekistan, on June 5, and Kyrgyzstan, on June 10, he has one final piece of club business to take care of. Olaroiu has won 14 major trophies in the UAE, in spells with Al Ain, Al Ahli and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/16/cosmin-olaroiu-works-magic-again-as-sharjah-reach-asian-final-but-uae-job-looms-large/?_gl=1*5juen7*_up*MQ..&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIzYHeyYOx_gIVio1oCR2hVQImEAAYASAAEgJK7vD_BwE" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/16/cosmin-olaroiu-works-magic-again-as-sharjah-reach-asian-final-but-uae-job-looms-large/?_gl=1*5juen7*_up*MQ..&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIzYHeyYOx_gIVio1oCR2hVQImEAAYASAAEgJK7vD_BwE">Sharjah</a>. All have come in domestic competitions, though. He came closest to continental success when he took Ahli to their first AFC Champions League final, in 2015. Now he has a final chance with Sharjah in Singapore. The AFC Champions League Two is Asia’s second most prestigious pan-continental club title. In European terms, it would be equivalent to the Uefa Europa League. Unlike in Europe, where English Premier League giants <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/09/ange-postecoglou-hits-back-at-critics-as-spurs-reach-europa-league-final-to-face-man-united/?_gl=1*18iiyxt*_up*MQ..&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIzYHeyYOx_gIVio1oCR2hVQImEAAYASAAEgJK7vD_BwE" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/09/ange-postecoglou-hits-back-at-critics-as-spurs-reach-europa-league-final-to-face-man-united/?_gl=1*18iiyxt*_up*MQ..&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIzYHeyYOx_gIVio1oCR2hVQImEAAYASAAEgJK7vD_BwE">Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur</a> will play for that title later in the week, Asia’s version involves some some less well-known participants. Sharjah are one of UAE football’s most successful clubs. They clinched a place in the final in the most thrilling fashion possible. They were 1-0 down deep into stoppage time in their semi-final second leg against Saudi Arabia’s Al Taawoun, before scoring twice to win it. Their opposition are Lion City Sailors, who became the first side from Singapore to make a continental final after they beat Sydney FC in their semi-final. Accepted wisdom has it that West Asia’s clubs have started to become the powerhouses of Asian football, after years of dominance by the East zone. That is based on the inflated salaries sides from the Gulf have been offering players of late. While that is undeniable <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/14/afc-champions-league-rest-of-asia-has-work-to-do-to-bridge-chasm-created-by-saudi-spending/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/14/afc-champions-league-rest-of-asia-has-work-to-do-to-bridge-chasm-created-by-saudi-spending/">when it comes to Saudi Arabian clubs</a>, whether it is the case for everyone else is debatable. Sharjah do have a squad of more recognisable stars than their hosts. That includes former Benfica players <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/03/24/adel-taarabt-on-dubai-life-a-rollercoaster-career-and-wanting-to-join-arsenal-not-spurs/?_gl=1*ml02cs*_up*MQ..&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIzYHeyYOx_gIVio1oCR2hVQImEAAYASAAEgJK7vD_BwE" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/03/24/adel-taarabt-on-dubai-life-a-rollercoaster-career-and-wanting-to-join-arsenal-not-spurs/?_gl=1*ml02cs*_up*MQ..&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIzYHeyYOx_gIVio1oCR2hVQImEAAYASAAEgJK7vD_BwE">Adel Taarabt</a> and Caio Lucas. But Lion City Sailors are themselves backed by a billionaire owner, Forrest Li, who was also recently elected president of the Football Association of Singapore. And their form completely contrasts with that of their guests. The home team clinched their domestic league title on Sunday, with two matches of the season to spare. Having challenged on multiple fronts, Sharjah’s season has started to falter at the last. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/19/uae-turn-to-cosmin-olaroiu-to-rescue-2026-world-cup-qualifying-bid/?_gl=1*1sdlu9y*_up*MQ..&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIzYHeyYOx_gIVio1oCR2hVQImEAAYASAAEgJK7vD_BwE" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/19/uae-turn-to-cosmin-olaroiu-to-rescue-2026-world-cup-qualifying-bid/?_gl=1*1sdlu9y*_up*MQ..&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIzYHeyYOx_gIVio1oCR2hVQImEAAYASAAEgJK7vD_BwE">Since Olaroiu was confirmed as the next UAE manager</a> on April 19, they have won just once in six matches. That included defeat in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/10/paulo-sousa-says-shabab-al-ahli-deserve-this-win-after-adding-presidents-cup-to-trophy-collection/?_gl=1*nqpwwh*_up*MQ..&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIzYHeyYOx_gIVio1oCR2hVQImEAAYASAAEgJK7vD_BwE" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/10/paulo-sousa-says-shabab-al-ahli-deserve-this-win-after-adding-presidents-cup-to-trophy-collection/?_gl=1*nqpwwh*_up*MQ..&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIzYHeyYOx_gIVio1oCR2hVQImEAAYASAAEgJK7vD_BwE">the President’s Cup final to Shabab Al Ahli</a>, who completed a league-and-up double in the process. As per the rules of the competition, the venue for the final of Champions League Two alternates between east and west zones on an annual basis. This time it is the turn of the east, so Lion City Sailors get to host it. Not that preparations for the game were entirely without issues. It is tempting to suggest the game is the hottest ticket in town, given the temporarily expanded 10,000 capacity Bishan Stadium sold out within a day of the box office opening. But that would not necessarily be true. Singapore’s 55,000-seater National Stadium would usually host a match of such significance. But it was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/19/lady-gaga-concert-casts-shadow-over-sharjahs-afc-champions-league-two-final-plans/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/19/lady-gaga-concert-casts-shadow-over-sharjahs-afc-champions-league-two-final-plans/">already booked for a Lady Gaga</a> concert by the time Lion City Sailors earned their place in the final. Their six Champions League Two home fixtures this season have been staged at the Jalan Besar Stadium. That is a 6,000-capacity multi-sport venue, with an artificial pitch. Sharjah protested at the idea of the final being staged there. In the end, Bishan Stadium – a different venue elsewhere in the city, with natural grass - was settled on. It has had a spruce up for the big game, reportedly at a cost of $770,000. Three temporary stands have been erected, increasing the stadium’s capacity to 10,000.