Sharjah players after qualifying for the AFC Champions League Two final. Photo: Sharjah FC
Sharjah players after qualifying for the AFC Champions League Two final. Photo: Sharjah FC

Sport

Football

AFC Champions League Two final: Who are Sharjah’s opponents, and what does Lady Gaga have to do with it?

UAE Pro League side travel to Singapore hoping to go one better than President’s Cup runners-up medal they secured last Friday

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

May 16, 2025