AFC Champions League Two final: Lion City Sailors unfazed by Sharjah and out for continental glory

Fresh off lifting the Singapore Premier League title, Lion City Sailors captain Hariss Harun has set his sights on an even bigger prize – continental glory in the AFC Champions League Two. The Sailors, who became domestic champions last weekend, are now one win away from rewriting Singapore football history. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/16/afc-champions-league-two-final-who-are-sharjahs-opponents-and-what-does-lady-gaga-have-to-do-with-it/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/16/afc-champions-league-two-final-who-are-sharjahs-opponents-and-what-does-lady-gaga-have-to-do-with-it/">Victory over UAE club Sharjah </a>at Bishan Stadium on Sunday would see them crowned the first club from the city-state to win a continental title. “It’s huge for us to be in the final,” Hariss told the-AFC.com. “At the beginning of the season, we didn’t expect this, for sure. We were focused on just getting out of the group stage. I don’t think many had us going this far.” The midfielder’s words echo a season of surprises. Lion City defied the odds to reach the final, topping a group that included Thailand’s Port FC, Chinese Super League side Zhejiang FC and Indonesia’s Persib Bandung. Their momentum only gathered pace in the knockout rounds. Aggregate victories over Muangthong United, J.League powerhouse Sanfrecce Hiroshima and A-League side Sydney FC were achieved with a blend of tactical discipline, attacking verve and steely home form. The Sailors have lost just once on home soil in the competition – a group stage defeat to Persib – and Sunday’s showdown at Bishan, though not their usual Jalan Besar fortress, offers familiarity and fervent local support. Hariss, a seasoned international with 140 Singapore caps, knows what’s at stake. “Having made it to the final, it’s huge – not just for us, but for Singapore football,” he said. “The journey has been nothing short of amazing. The games, the fans, everyone has played their part.” The 33-year-old believes their recent domestic triumph could prove the perfect springboard. “Winning any title gives you confidence as players. The last time we won [the league], it gave us belief. To come back and do it again this year means so much to us,” he said. He credits the squad’s resilience and unity for their sustained charge. “It was a long season. The credit goes to the players and staff for putting in the effort. Going into Sunday with the title already secured is a huge relief – and a boost.” Hariss also relishes the opportunity to contest a final on home turf, a contrast to a decade ago when he featured in a continental showpiece away from Singapore. “For us to play this at home, in front of our families and fans, is wonderful. Bishan’s our home ground too – we’ve played there many times. The recent upgrades have been great. We’ve seen the changes and we’re excited.” Sharjah will be equally motivated to end their season with silverware – they lost last weekend's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/10/paulo-sousa-says-shabab-al-ahli-deserve-this-win-after-adding-presidents-cup-to-trophy-collection/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/10/paulo-sousa-says-shabab-al-ahli-deserve-this-win-after-adding-presidents-cup-to-trophy-collection/">President's Cup final</a> and are currently second in the UAE Pro League – as well as give departing coach Cosmin Olaroiu a winning send off <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/20/cosmin-olaroiu-tops-uae-football-charts-with-appointment-that-has-been-long-time-coming/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/20/cosmin-olaroiu-tops-uae-football-charts-with-appointment-that-has-been-long-time-coming/">before he takes over the national team</a>. While acknowledging the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/16/cosmin-olaroiu-works-magic-again-as-sharjah-reach-asian-final-but-uae-job-looms-large/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/16/cosmin-olaroiu-works-magic-again-as-sharjah-reach-asian-final-but-uae-job-looms-large/">quality Sharjah bring</a>, Hariss remains unfazed. “We know they have big players. But it’s about the team. We’ve already played and beaten good teams in this region.” As the countdown to Sunday intensifies, Hariss is clear-eyed and focused: “We want to make this a memory for the ages. Hopefully, we can get it done.”