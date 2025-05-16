Lion City Sailors players celebrate their qualification for the AFC Champions League Two final. AFP
AFC Champions League Two final: Lion City Sailors unfazed by Sharjah and out for continental glory

Singapore club secured domestic league title last weekend and hope to carry momentum forward into Sunday's final

Steve Luckings
May 16, 2025