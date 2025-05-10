Paulo Sousa says Shabab Al Ahli 'deserve this win' after adding President's Cup to trophy collection

Sardar Khalil Azmoum of Shabab Al Ahli lifts the President's Cup trophy after a 2-1 victory over Sharjah on May 9, 2025 in Abu Dhabi. Getty Images

Sardar Khalil Azmoum of Shabab Al Ahli lifts the President's Cup trophy after a 2-1 victory over Sharjah on May 9, 2025 in Abu Dhabi. Getty Images