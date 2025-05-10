Paulo Sousa says Shabab Al Ahli 'deserve this win' after adding President's Cup to trophy collection

Paulo Sousa's dream debut season at the helm of Shabab Al Ahli got even better Friday as his side clinched a 2-1 win over Sharjah to win the President's Cup. Yuri Cesar scored twice either side of half time for Shabab Al Ahli after Marcos Meloni had put Sharjah in 2front with a 14th minute strike. It was the Dubai club's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/08/uae-presidents-cup-paulo-sousa-says-shabab-al-ahli-must-be-fearless-against-sharjah/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/08/uae-presidents-cup-paulo-sousa-says-shabab-al-ahli-must-be-fearless-against-sharjah/">fourth title under the Portuguese this season</a> having already won the Super Cup, UAE-Qatar Super Cup and the Adnoc Pro League in which they have <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/06/police-warn-fighting-football-fans-they-face-prosecution-over-riots-at-dubai-stadium/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/06/police-warn-fighting-football-fans-they-face-prosecution-over-riots-at-dubai-stadium/">taken an unassailable 11-point lead</a> with three games left. Sousa’s men fell short of a clean sweep of domestic trophies when they lost to Al Jazira in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/20/we-gave-everything-al-jazira-stun-uae-pro-league-leaders-shabab-al-ahli-to-lift-adib-cup/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/20/we-gave-everything-al-jazira-stun-uae-pro-league-leaders-shabab-al-ahli-to-lift-adib-cup/">ADIB League Cup final</a> last month. “I mentioned this team was the best this season at the pre-match conference and now it got better with the President’s Cup triumph,” the former Fiorentina and Poland manager said. “It was a tough game against Sharjah but that’s expected in a final. We deserved this win as we were the better side on the night with better possession and more chances created.” Friday's victory in Abu Dhabi also saw Shabab Al Ahli move out on their own as the President's Cup's most successful team with 11 titles, one more than Sharjah. “It really was a momentous moment for the club, fans, players and also for me in my first season,” Sousa added. “Personally, I couldn’t have wished for a better first season here. Full credit to my staff and the players who gave everything on the pitch and for the fans who stood behind us at every game.” Cesar’s equaliser two minutes into first half added time - a superb free kick - was crucial. The Brazilian struck again on 64 minutes to put Shabab Al Ahli ahead, a lead they would not relinquish. “That equaliser indeed was the game changer,” Sousa said. “That goal set the platform for us to get back in the game. It wasn’t that we were not in the game with a goal down but going into half time provided us that extra bit of energy and motivation.” Bogdan Planic, Shabab Al Ahli’s Serbian centre-back, said facing Sharjah was always tough. “Like every game we played against them this season they have proved a very hard team to beat, and it was a very good game again,” he said. “Like it was one of our big days, they too were waiting for this moment. They used their counter-attacks to good effect but I think we had good control against their play. “We had the good fortune to score the equaliser just before the half time and then take the lead soon after the break. I think we deserved this win, as we have been playing extremely well throughout the season.” Planic said there was no panic in the Shabab Al Ahli ranks after Sharjah took the lead. “We have done that on many occasions throughout the season,” he said. “We were one or two goals down in some games but we came back strongly to win them. It was similar when Sharjah took the lead. We bid our time and were confident. “The only disappointment this season was losing the ADIB League Cup in which we couldn’t raise our game.”