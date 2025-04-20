'We gave everything': Al Jazira stun UAE Pro League leaders Shabab Al Ahli to lift ADIB Cup

Struggling in mid table and 21 points behind the runaway Pro League leaders Shabab Al Ahli, Al Jazira came up trumps in the ADIB League Cup at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium on Saturday. Abdalla Ramadan put them ahead on 18 minutes. Sardar Azmoun equalised five minutes into the second half but it took just another five minutes for Frenchman Neeskens Kebano to regain the lead for their first silverware since winning the Pro League in 2021. It was also the second time Jazira had won the competition after success in the 2009-2010 season. “We are going through a very tough season and to win a trophy against a side who are leading the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/adnoc-pro-league/" target="_blank">Pro League race</a> and won the cup five times already was a great effort,” said <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-jazira-football-club/" target="_blank">Jazira</a> manager Hussein Ammouta, the former Jordan coach who has been the subject of interest from the Iraqi FA who are seeking to fill their vacant national team post. “There were both good and bad moments during the season but winning a title provides the players the confidence to carry on with some good performances in the remainder of the season, and certainly providing immense joy to the fans and our management.” Ammouta took charge of Jazira in July, five months after leading Jordan to a historic Asian Cup final. He is also no stranger to the UAE having played for Sharjah in the 2002-2003 season. “The ADIB Cup was the only title we could win this season and I’m very glad we did it tonight,” the Moroccan added. “It was a great effort from my players. They were aware this was the only trophy we could win this season and they gave everything to win for their fans tonight. “We created the first scoring chance on 12 minutes and scored off the second opportunity. We focussed on the important things on the pitch and above all the players never gave up on their bid to win this title. “I always believe in teamwork. I believe that what happened tonight, and the achievement of this victory, is a result of our efforts. Our administration had a very big role in the success of the team. “I always believe in the work of the entire team, which are the players and the management. Sometimes, there are difficult times but I believe Jazira can take a lot of positives forward from the ADIB Cup.” It was a close game with Shabab Al Ahli unlucky not to equalise when Azmoun’s effort from close range ricocheted off the near post in added time. “It indeed was a high level game. There was a good atmosphere and a tactical presence. I think my team deserved this win,” Ammouta added. Commenting on the success, the Jazira captain and long serving goalkeeper Ali Khaseif said winning one of the three domestic titles was an achievement worth celebrating. “All teams play for the trophies and achieving it is a great joy to the players, fans and to our management,” he said. “We haven’t had success since last winning the Pro League [in 2021] and tonight we celebrate. Of course it’s a joyous moment and hopefully we’ll now look in improving our position in the Pro League table.” Ramadan, who scored with a stunning long-range effort, said his father sent him a text message before the match with instructions. “He texted me to shoot at the goal as powerfully as I could from wherever I got space and that’s exactly what I did. It was in my mind all through the game and that goal set us up for the win,” he said with a smile. The Shabab Al Ahli manager Paulo Sousa was gracious in defeat and pointed out his players couldn’t find the final touch from the scoring opportunities they created. “We certainly had our chances but it was the better team on the night,” the Portuguese manager said. “We came back strongly after Jazira took the lead in the first half. We scored the equaliser but couldn’t hold on to it for long. We also had chances to score a goal or two but that didn’t happen. “Obviously we are disappointed. It was a good game for the fans and now we move on to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/adnoc-pro-league/" target="_blank">Pro League</a> to maintain our lead.”