Sharjah players after qualifying for the AFC Champions League Two final. Photo: Sharjah FC via X
Lady Gaga concert casts shadow over Sharjah’s AFC Champions League Two final plans

Hosts Lion City Sailors demand final still be played in Singapore even though main venue is booked for concert instead

Paul Radley
April 19, 2025