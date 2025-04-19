Lady Gaga concert casts shadow over Sharjah’s AFC Champions League Two final plans

Sharjah’s AFC Champions League final opponents, Lion City Sailors, have demanded the match go ahead as planned in Singapore despite it clashing with a Lady Gaga concert. By the terms of the competition’s rules, the side from Asia’s eastern region have the hosting rights for this year’s final. Sharjah secured their place in it with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/16/cosmin-olaroiu-works-magic-again-as-sharjah-reach-asian-final-but-uae-job-looms-large/?_gl=1*5juen7*_up*MQ..&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIzYHeyYOx_gIVio1oCR2hVQImEAAYASAAEgJK7vD_BwE" target="_blank">a thrilling stoppage time win over Saudi side Al Taawoun</a> last Tuesday night. The following day, Lion City Sailors advanced by beating Sydney FC 2-1 on aggregate, and so get the chance to stage the game, on May 18. A fixture of this scale would usually be played at the 55,000-capacity National Stadium in Singapore. However, the venue is booked for a Lady Gaga concert instead. As a result, the hosts are said to favour the Jalan Besar Stadium, a ground with a capacity of around 7,000, which staged the Sailors’ home matches earlier in the campaign. Bishan Stadium, the club’s usual home ground, is also being considered, although it holds just over 6,000 fans. On Thursday, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2022/10/22/dream-come-true-for-sharjah-as-alcacer-stunner-seals-long-awaited-presidents-cup/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2022/10/22/dream-come-true-for-sharjah-as-alcacer-stunner-seals-long-awaited-presidents-cup/">Sharjah </a>issued a statement requesting “the allocation of a suitable stadium worthy of” the stature of the fixture. “The request comes in light of concerns related to the Jalan Besar Stadium, which will host Lion City matches,” the statement said. “It is a relatively small stadium in terms of audience capacity and relies on an artificial turf pitch, which may not meet the requirements of an Asian final of this size.” Sharjah also pointed out the “importance of holding the final in a stadium that meets the technical, public and organisational specifications befitting the competition and its clubs”. Their final opponents replied with a statement of their own on Saturday, saying the game “must be played in Singapore”. “Lion City Sailors FC is working closely with the AFC, Sport Singapore, and the Football Association of Singapore on the venue arrangements for the AFC Champions League Two final,” the club wrote “We want to state our position clearly: this final must be played in Singapore. This is our home, and as the club that has earned the right to host the final, we believe it is only fair and proper that it takes place on Singaporean soil. “Jalan Besar Stadium has been a certified AFC Champions League Two venue that meets AFC’s regulations and requirements throughout the competition, successfully hosting six home matches in this tournament alone. “It has a proud history of staging major football matches and has more than proven itself as a capable and reliable venue.” They stated that the city has a history of staging “world class” sporting events, and hope the final will be another. “We are excited about the significance of this final, not just for our club, but for Singapore football,” the club said in the statement. “We are committed to working closely with all stakeholders to deliver a memorable and professionally-run final that reflects the passion and potential of our football community. “Hosting the final in Singapore would not only be a just conclusion to our Champions League Two campaign, but a proud moment for Singapore football on the continental stage. “In the spirit of fairness and consistency, we urge the AFC to allow us to play this historic match at home. “We believe that hosting such a high-stakes match on home soil can serve as a much-needed catalyst to uplift the local football scene and reignite national pride in the sport.”