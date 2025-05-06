Police warn fighting football fans they face prosecution over violence at Dubai stadium

Football fans who rioted after a match in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/">Dubai</a> on Saturday face prosecution, police have warned. Fans of Shabab Al Ahli clashed with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-wasl-football-club/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-wasl-football-club/">Al Wasl</a> supporters following the final whistle at Zabeel Stadium. Videos shared on social media showed violent scenes of stone-throwing and fighting outside the ground. Another clip showed fans confronting Shabab Al Ahli defender Bogdan Planic, prompting security staff to intervene, as the player approached the team bus. A <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai-police/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai-police/">Dubai Police</a> official said the force was investigating and studying surveillance footage to identify those behind the “riots and arguments”. “Police will stand against anyone who disturbs security and safety during football matches or any sport event,” said the official, who warned there would be prosecutions once the culprits were identified. “The riot was caused by a few people and legal action will follow.” The tension between the supporters was a reflection of the high-stakes match unfolding on the pitch. Shabab Al Ahli's 2-1 defeat against last year's champions Al Wasl was their first loss of the season. However it did not derail them as second-placed Sharjah lost on Sunday, giving Shabab Al Ahli their ninth UAE Pro League title. It will not just be the police taking action over the violent scenes at the weekend. The incident is being brought before the UAE Football Association's disciplinary committee on Tuesday. One supporter told <i>The National</i> he witnessed the clashes first-hand. “There was some arguments and inappropriate language between the fans,” said Faisal Al Shehhi, 42, a Shabab Al Ahli supporter. Fans were arguing on social media before the game, according to Mr Al Shehhi, with tensions spilling over after the match. “My wish is never to see such thing in our stadiums,” he said. A video went viral in 2022 after a group of Al Wasl football fans wrapped their club’s scarf around an Al Nasr club flag and raised it up the pole at a match between the two sides. Both teams issued statements condemning the “irresponsible behaviour” after the Dubai derby. In 2018, two fans of rival football clubs were investigated by Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution after they exchanged “offensive” and “insulting” messages over social media that violated the country’s cybercrime laws. In 1996, Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Qasimi, 28, a member of the Sharjah royal family, was fatally injured by a firework during a match between the UAE and Egypt which took place in Dubai.