UAE football fans spark outrage after victors attach scarf to opponents flag pole

A video went viral in the UAE after a group of Al Wasl football fans wrapped their club’s scarf around an Al Nasr club flag and raised it up the pole on the night of a match between the two sides.

The video showed a group of Al Wasl fans lowering Al Nasr’s blue flag before attaching Al Wasl’s yellow scarf and raising it up the flag pole at Al Maktoum stadium in Bur Dubai.

People in the UAE who saw the video have responded, saying it was an offensive act, and far from what is expected of football fans in the country.

Both teams issued statements condemning the ‘irresponsible behaviour’ that happened after the Dubai derby, which saw Al Wasl win 2-1 on Saturday.

“We congratulate Al Wasl Club for their win on October 1, 2022, but we refuse the unjustified acts by an irresponsible group of fans. Al Nasr club won Al Wasl club in several matches in previous seasons at Zaabell stadium and yet, nobody from Al Nasr fans committed any offensive acts,” Al Nasr club said.

“Such acts don’t fit at all with the values and principles of the UAE. We reject all types of bigotry. This group of fans only care to incite violence and hate.”

Al Nasr club added that steps were being taken to deter similar behaviour in the future.

Read more Qatar World Cup: one in four fans planning trip from UAE to Doha

“The legal procedure is to set an example for anyone trying to break the law and spread fanaticism and violence in sports,” added the club.

Representatives from Al Wasl football club said it did not support the behaviour and that particular group did not represent Emirati football fans nor Al Wasl fans.

“There is a historic and solid bond between the two clubs though decades. There has been some irresponsible behaviour by a group of fans after the match during the fourth round of Adnoc Pro League,” said Al Wasl football club.

“We are strongly condemning these personal acts which are not representing the Emirati football fans in general and Al Wasl fans in particular.”

The club called on football fans to to demonstrate good sportsmanship and tolerance during matches.

UAE football team in training: in pictures