UAE President's Cup: Paulo Sousa says Shabab Al Ahli must be 'fearless' against Sharjah

The top two teams in the Adnoc Pro League – Shabab Al Ahli and Sharjah – will go head-to-head when they clash in the President’s Cup final at Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Shabab Al Ahli, the runaway leaders, arrive with the league title freshly secured. They enjoy an unassailable 11-point advantage over second-placed Sharjah with three games left. The Dubai Club and Sharjah also share the record of winning the President’s Cup on 10 occasions each. Shabab Al Ahli won the Super Cup and were edged out of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/20/we-gave-everything-al-jazira-stun-uae-pro-league-leaders-shabab-al-ahli-to-lift-adib-cup/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/20/we-gave-everything-al-jazira-stun-uae-pro-league-leaders-shabab-al-ahli-to-lift-adib-cup/">ADIB League Cup</a> by Al Jazira, while <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/16/cosmin-olaroiu-works-magic-again-as-sharjah-reach-asian-final-but-uae-job-looms-large/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/16/cosmin-olaroiu-works-magic-again-as-sharjah-reach-asian-final-but-uae-job-looms-large/">Sharjah</a> will be determined to round off their campaign by claiming silverware and depriving their rivals of a league and cup double. “I am very happy to speak about the most beautiful and the most talented team this season and looking forward to a positive result,” said Shabab Al Ahli's Portuguese manager Paulo Sousa at Thursday's pre-match press conference. “We want to be the best team this season and the next. We need to be a team that is brave, passionate and have the ambition to be the winner. Having said that, we’ll not undermine our opponents who have a manager with an outstanding track record. “We are aware of Sharjah’s strength. They are very good in defending and quite determined in all their attacks. There is a lot of balance in the competition between the two teams. We will play fearless football.” Cosmin Olaroiu led Sharjah to successive <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae-football-association/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae-football-association/">President’s Cup</a> titles in 2022 and 2023 and will be aiming to add a third at the club. “We are in the final and it’s already an achievement for us with a young team,” said the Romanian, who has agreed a two-year deal to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/19/uae-turn-to-cosmin-olaroiu-to-rescue-2026-world-cup-qualifying-bid/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/19/uae-turn-to-cosmin-olaroiu-to-rescue-2026-world-cup-qualifying-bid/">coach the UAE national team</a>. “We will play our best as always. This obviously is a big occasion for our club and for our fans, and we have the experience of playing in the President’s Cup finals, which we’ll use to our advantage. “Obviously it’s a difficult game but with the right approach and mindset, we can pull it off. I think the teams know each other and hopefully we can provide the fans a show on the night.” Sharjah will also have the chance to lift continental silverware when they face Singapore's Lion City Sailors in the AFC Champions League 2 final on May 18.