Paulo Sousa has already led Shabab Al Ahli to the Pro League title. AFP
Paulo Sousa has already led Shabab Al Ahli to the Pro League title. AFP

Sport

Football

UAE President's Cup: Paulo Sousa says Shabab Al Ahli must be 'fearless' against Sharjah

Pro League champions seek more silverware in Abu Dhabi on Friday

Amith Passela
Amith Passela

May 08, 2025