From war-torn Yugoslavia to belated UAE debut, Sasa Ivkovic is proud to represent ‘country I love’

At the end of a week scarred by controversy over the value of wearing the UAE shirt, a player born during war in Yugoslavia showed just what it means to represent the national team.

Sasa Ivkovic made his debut for the UAE in their final match in round three of Asia’s World Cup qualifying process, in Kyrgyzstan last Tuesday.

The Al Wahda centre-back was a commanding presence at the heart of the UAE backline. He did not deserve to leave Bishkek with anything less than a win, but the national team had to make do with a 1-1 draw because of a last-second equaliser.

Despite the frustrating end, Ivkovic was proud of his night’s work. That much was clear by the fact that, as he headed to the team bus, he was holding a blue plastic bag with two treasured possessions inside. They were the white shirts of the national team with No 2 and “Ivkovic” written on the back.

There was no chance was he swapping them with anyone. “I am protecting my shirt as it’s my first game; these are for me and my family,” Ivkovic said, as he gripped tight hold of the bag.

It was the sort of feelgood ending that a tempestuous week really needed. The start of it had been headlined by the banning of Khalid Al Dhanhani and Sultan Adil due to misconduct during the national team’s training camp.

That issue led the new coach, Cosmin Olaroiu, to point out that indiscipline of any kind while representing the country at football would not be tolerated.

“This shirt that we wear is more than ourselves,” Olaroiu had said. “We are carrying the responsibility for a million people.”

Harib Abdalla celebrates scoring for the UAE in their 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw against Kyrgyzstan at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium on June 10, 2025.

It is a responsibility that Ivkovic is grateful to be asked to bear. “It feels great,” he said. “I am really happy because that was my first game for the UAE, the country that I love.

“At the same time, the feelings are a little mixed because they scored in the last second. That was unfortunate because we almost had the win in our hands.

“But I am proud of my team because we gave 100 per cent. There are some things to improve, but this is a new group. There are a lot of players missing, and I think we will grow. At the next gathering, we will be even better.”

Ivkovic’s continued involvement – perhaps even as a first-choice starter – seems assured after his outstanding display in Bishkek.

His manager termed it “fantastic,” and was impressed by the solid partnership he had formed with fellow Wahda centre back Lucas Pimenta.

“For his first game, I expected him to be more emotional, but he performed fantastically,” Olaroiu said. “He and Pimenta, their performances were top.”

Ivkovic said the fact he did not outwardly show nerves might be due to his age. His first crack at international football is coming after a lengthy club career which started out in Serbia, before taking in a spell with Maribor in Slovenia.

He had five seasons with Baniyas from 2019, then helped Wahda to AFC Champions League qualification after joining them last season.

Although he represented Serbia in age-group football, he officially switched allegiance to the UAE in February.

“I am 32, so I have some experience of these kinds of matches, but of course there is emotion when you play your first game,” Ivkovic said.

“This wasn’t a friendly game. It was an important game, so there was emotion, but I tried to stay concentrated and focused. I’d have been even more happy if we could keep [the score to] zero, but I am looking forward to the next matches.”

Representing the UAE in senior international football is a long way from his tough start to life. Ivkovic was born to Serbian parents in Vukovar, a city in what is now Croatia, during the Yugoslav War.

“I was born in a really difficult moment,” Ivkovic said. “My family was born and lived in what is now regarded as Croatian territory after the war.

“So many bad things happened in the war. I was born in 1993, and after that we moved to Serbia. It was not an easy period, and I am always thankful to my parents for the energy they have given me.

“I was born and raised at a difficult time, but we managed to succeed, and make [ourselves] good people, I guess.”

The family followed a wave of refugees who had been forced from their homes by the conflict, and resettled in a town near Novi Sad, the second largest city in Serbia.

That is where Ivkovic spent his formative years in football before, aged 17, he moved to the capital to join one of the country’s footballing giants, Partizan Belgrade.

It was there that he pursued his ambition of going pro, and following in the footsteps of his hero, the long-time Partizan captain, Sasa Ilic.

“He is a legend, not only a great player having captained Partizan for so many years, but also a legend as a human being,” Ivkovic said.

“Everybody, when we were kids, would look up to him. He was the one guy we all wanted to be.”

Ivkovic says he is thankful he has little memory of the conflict himself, and is glad participation in football has taught him how to respect others.

“As a Serbian there, my parents decided to move to what is now Serbian territory, as it would be easier for us,” he said.

“It was 30 years ago, and everything is good. I hope for peace everywhere, that is most important. It was a very difficult time for our country, but the new generation, we try to look ahead positively, and have no bad blood between us.

“Especially in sport. As sportspeople, we always have to strive to achieve this: to have respect for one another.”

