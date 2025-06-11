Richarlison’s step-brother Alvaro de Oliveira thrilled after race across the world leads to debut for UAE

When Cosmin Olaroiu was getting ready to dial Alvaro de Oliveira’s number, a call-up to international football literally could not have been further from the player’s mind.

The domestic football season had long since been wrapped up, and the Al Bataeh striker was already back in the land of his birth.

He was settling into some down time in Brazil, and getting ready to cheer on his step-brother, Richarlison, playing for the Selecao.

Then the plans were dramatically altered. He received the summons back to the UAE, to join the campaign that all of the country hopes will eventually lead to World Cup qualification.

And so started the round-the-world journey which ended with him debuting as a second-half substitute in the small Central Asian country of Kyrgyzstan, 13,500kms away from his home town.

His involvements were few, as the UAE were frustratingly held to a 1-1 draw when the home side struck with the last kick of round three of Asia’s World Cup qualifiers in Bishkek.

Despite the disappointing end, and the exhausting trip, the 24-year-old striker was thrilled that he was now able to call himself an international footballer.

“It is an amazing experience, having my first time coming into the national team,” Alvaro said.

“I feel very happy about that because I have been in the UAE now for six years, and you work for it. Thanks to God for this opportunity.

“I was in Brazil already with my family when I received the call. It was an amazing feeling when the coach called me to come here, and I enjoyed the moment. Let’s see what happens in the next games.

“This game was very unlucky because we conceded a goal in the last second, but Alhamdulillah, everything is coming together for us, and we are focused on the next round.”

It is amazing how fate works. Alvaro might still have been enjoying his holiday, gloriously oblivious to what was happening back in the UAE, had circumstances been different.

Olaroiu, the coach, had been troubled by a lack of physicality up front in the 0-0 draw with Uzbekistan on Thursday which cost the UAE automatic qualification for the World Cup.

That is a problem which might have been solved by Sultan Adil. But then the young Shabab Al Ahli striker reportedly went walkabout from camp, incurred the wrath of the management, and was summarily thrown out of the squad, fined, and banned from domestic football.

An SOS was sent out for a bustling striker of power and strength – and it went all the way to Brazil, where it was received by a thrilled public.

The most high-profile well-wisher was his step-brother. Alvaro’s mother is married to the father of Richarlison, the Tottenham Hotspur and Brazil striker.

When he was on his way to national duty of his own, for Brazil against Paraguay in South American qualifying, Richarlison took time out to post a good luck video message.

“Hey there, Alvaro,” Richarlison said. “I’m here to wish you all the luck in the world and congratulate you on your call up. We’re with you, Nova Venecia is celebrating for you.”

Alvaro's step-brother Richarlison, right, in action for Brazil. AFP

While Richarlison has carved out a career in the Premier League with Watford, Everton, and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as 50 appearances for Brazil, Alvaro has taken a different route in the game.

He started out at the same club in Belo Horizonte as his elder sibling, América Mineiro. But while Richarlison went on from there to Rio giants Fluminense, Alvaro somehow found himself bound for Shabab Al Ahli in Dubai when he was just 18.

He did not play a first-team game for them, before he moved on to Dibba Al Fujairah, and then Al Bataeh, where he scored four goals last season.

“We are step-brothers and we have always been together since we were very young,” Alvaro said of his relationship with Richarlison.

“He is a very good guy, and I also wish him all the very best for his games, as well. When we were young, we played together in school, but he was one age-group above me.

“I always looked up to him as he is a brilliant player, and it was always a good experience to be together with him. I wish for him all the best.”

