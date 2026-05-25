City paint Manchester blue during grand trophy parade

Manchester City fans came out in huge numbers to celebrate a memorable season with the players and departing stars during a victory parade on Monday.

The season ended on a sombre note as Pep Guardiola concluded his highly successful tenure at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola had announced last week that he was bringing his City managerial journey to an end having won 20 trophies over the past 10 years.

On Sunday, ahead of the match against Aston Villa, the Etihad Stadium's newly-expanded North Stand was renamed the 'Pep Guardiola Stand' in his honour.

While City could not quite overtake Arsenal in the race to the Premier League title, they did enjoy a successful season with the League Cup and FA Cup added to their trophy cabinet.

Guardiola was present with the City team during the trophy parade alongside the women's team who had clinched the WSL title.

It was an emotional end to the season for City as long-serving players Bernardo Silva and John Stones also made their farewell appearances.

Former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is expected to replace Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

On Sunday, Guardiola admitted he struggled to keep his emotions in check.

“I don't cry, but when I saw Bernardo cry I cried. I said don't cry but it happened,” Guardiola said.

“It was such a special moment. The emotions were so high. I will never forget.”

Despite the emotional send-off, Guardiola had no doubt he was making the right decision. He said: “It is the right time. I will not miss it for a while, that's for sure.

Play 02:13 Guardiola steps down at City and Salah leaves Liverpool

“I feel deeply that the decision is the right decision for this club and the players. I thank the club for respecting it, they understood.”

The weekend also saw the exits of City captain Silva and defender Stones. Silva was in tears before the ‌game even kicked off against Villa, as he led his team on to the ⁠pitch.

“I don't think I ​will ever feel the same about another team in my life,” Silva, who played nine years for City, said. “All the memories ​we have together, with my ‌brothers, with you, the staff, this is a family. It will forever be my family.”

Silva and Stones were given guards of honour by both teams in the second half ⁠of their final appearances for City.

“To feel the love you have all given me ⁠over these 10 years, it's been a dream come true,” said Stones. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much … This will always be my home.”