City paint Manchester blue during grand trophy parade

  • Outgoing Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the winner's parade in central Manchester. EPA
    Outgoing Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the winner's parade in central Manchester. EPA
  • Manchester City players take part in an open-top bus parade celebrating a successful season that included the League Cup and FA Cup, while the women's team clinched the WSL title. EPA
    Manchester City players take part in an open-top bus parade celebrating a successful season that included the League Cup and FA Cup, while the women's team clinched the WSL title. EPA
  • Manchester City fans outside the Etihad Stadium for the victory parade of the men's and women's teams. PA
    Manchester City fans outside the Etihad Stadium for the victory parade of the men's and women's teams. PA
  • Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the victory parade celebrating a successful season that included the FA Cup, League Cup and a runners-up finish in the Premier League. Reuters
    Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the victory parade celebrating a successful season that included the FA Cup, League Cup and a runners-up finish in the Premier League. Reuters
  • Pep Guardiola during the victory parade on Monday. Reuters
    Pep Guardiola during the victory parade on Monday. Reuters
  • Manchester City's Rayan Cherki during the open-top bus parade. AFP
    Manchester City's Rayan Cherki during the open-top bus parade. AFP
  • The Man City trophy parade kicks off in central Manchester. AFP
    The Man City trophy parade kicks off in central Manchester. AFP
  • Players of Manchester City take part in an open-top bus parade in Manchester, Britain, 25 May 2026. Manchester City won the League Cup and FA Cup and Manchester City Women won the WSL in the 2025/2026 season. EPA / ADAM VAUGHAN
    Players of Manchester City take part in an open-top bus parade in Manchester, Britain, 25 May 2026. Manchester City won the League Cup and FA Cup and Manchester City Women won the WSL in the 2025/2026 season. EPA / ADAM VAUGHAN
  • Young City fans with replicas of the FA Cup and League Cup. Getty Images
    Young City fans with replicas of the FA Cup and League Cup. Getty Images
  • A fan holds up a sign for departing manager Pep Guardiola. PA
    A fan holds up a sign for departing manager Pep Guardiola. PA

Sport

Football

City paint Manchester blue during grand trophy parade

Pep Guardiola joins celebrations after end of managerial journey at City

The National

May 25, 2026

Add as a preferred source on Google
  • Play/Pause English
  • Play/Pause Arabic
Bookmark

Manchester City fans came out in huge numbers to celebrate a memorable season with the players and departing stars during a victory parade on Monday.

The season ended on a sombre note as Pep Guardiola concluded his highly successful tenure at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola had announced last week that he was bringing his City managerial journey to an end having won 20 trophies over the past 10 years.

On Sunday, ahead of the match against Aston Villa, the Etihad Stadium's newly-expanded North Stand was renamed the 'Pep Guardiola Stand' in his honour.

While City could not quite overtake Arsenal in the race to the Premier League title, they did enjoy a successful season with the League Cup and FA Cup added to their trophy cabinet.

Guardiola was present with the City team during the trophy parade alongside the women's team who had clinched the WSL title.

It was an emotional end to the season for City as long-serving players Bernardo Silva and John Stones also made their farewell appearances.

Former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is expected to replace Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

On Sunday, Guardiola admitted he struggled to keep his emotions in check.

“I don't cry, but when I saw Bernardo cry I cried. I said don't cry but it happened,” Guardiola said.

“It was such a special moment. The emotions were so high. I will never forget.”

Despite the emotional send-off, Guardiola had no doubt he was making the right decision. He said: “It is the right time. I will not miss it for a while, that's for sure.

“I feel deeply that the decision is the right decision for this club and the players. I thank the club for respecting it, they understood.”

The weekend also saw the exits of City captain Silva and defender Stones. Silva was in tears before the ‌game even kicked off against Villa, as he led his team on to the ⁠pitch.

“I don't think I ​will ever feel the same about another team in my life,” Silva, who played nine years for City, said. “All the memories ​we have together, with my ‌brothers, with you, the staff, this is a family. It will forever be my family.”

Silva and Stones were given guards of honour by both teams in the second half ⁠of their final appearances for City.

“To feel the love you have all given me ⁠over these 10 years, it's been a dream come true,” said Stones. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much … This will always be my home.”

Updated: May 25, 2026, 5:41 PM
Manchester City