Contrasting fortunes for Emirati fighters Yahya and Zamzam on PFL Mena debuts in Dubai

  • The Professional Fighters League kicked off the 2026 PFL Mena season at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Sunday, May 24. All photos: Antonie Robertson / The National
    The Professional Fighters League kicked off the 2026 PFL Mena season at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Sunday, May 24. All photos: Antonie Robertson / The National
  • In the featherweight tournament main event, the UAE's Mohammad Yahya faced Tunisia’s Mehdi Saadi (top).
    In the featherweight tournament main event, the UAE's Mohammad Yahya faced Tunisia’s Mehdi Saadi (top).
  • Mohammad Yahya, right, goes on the attack against Mehdi Saadi.
    Mohammad Yahya, right, goes on the attack against Mehdi Saadi.
  • The second round saw the two featherweight tournament competitors trade leg kicks, knees, and punches in combination in a closely contested contest.
    The second round saw the two featherweight tournament competitors trade leg kicks, knees, and punches in combination in a closely contested contest.
  • Mohammad Yahya was making his PFL debut in front of his home crowd in Dubai.
    Mohammad Yahya was making his PFL debut in front of his home crowd in Dubai.
  • Mehdi Saadi, right, opened the bout by landing heavy calf kicks.
    Mehdi Saadi, right, opened the bout by landing heavy calf kicks.
  • Mohammad Yahya (lost a split decision to Mehdi Saadi.
    Mohammad Yahya (lost a split decision to Mehdi Saadi.
  • Rising Emirati prospect Zamzam Al Hammadi made her highly anticipated PFL Mena debut.
    Rising Emirati prospect Zamzam Al Hammadi made her highly anticipated PFL Mena debut.
  • Zamzam Al Hammadi featured in a women’s strawweight amateur showcase against Abeer Mansour and earned a hard-fought decision.
    Zamzam Al Hammadi featured in a women’s strawweight amateur showcase against Abeer Mansour and earned a hard-fought decision.
  • Zamzam Al Hammadi (white top) was making her PFL Mena debut.
    Zamzam Al Hammadi (white top) was making her PFL Mena debut.
  • Zamzam Al Hammadi said: “It was fantastic fighting in front of my mum for the first time."
    Zamzam Al Hammadi said: “It was fantastic fighting in front of my mum for the first time."
  • Zamzam Al Hammadi, right, goes on the attack against Egypt's Abeer Mansour.
    Zamzam Al Hammadi, right, goes on the attack against Egypt's Abeer Mansour.
  • Zamzam Al Hammadi earned a hard-fought decision win over Abeer Mansour.
    Zamzam Al Hammadi earned a hard-fought decision win over Abeer Mansour.

Sport

Combat Sports

Contrasting fortunes for Emirati fighters Yahya and Zamzam on PFL Mena debuts in Dubai

Yahya loses split decision to Mehdi Saadi in headline bout of PFL: Pride of Arabia in Dubai, while Al Hammadi gets a win

The National

May 25, 2026

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Mohammad Yahya lost a split decision to Mehdi Saadi in the feature bout as the PFL kicked off its Mena season in Dubai, while Emirati teen Zamzam Al Hammadi marked her organisational debut with a win.

"UAE Warrior" Yahya had told fans to expect "fireworks", and he was true to his word as he went toe-to-toe with Saadi in three brutal rounds. The Tunisian was given the nod on two of the judges' scorecards at the end of the featherweight contest.

Saadi was ecstatic to have his hand raised by the referee: “It’s difficult to describe this sensation. Yahya was a very tough opponent, so I feel amazing to have come out victorious and I’m proud of my performance.”

In another featherweight tournament quarterfinal, Hamza Kooheji controlled the contest against Taha Bendaoud in a pivotal opening-round clash.

Kooheji, who won via unanimous decision, said: “I dominated the whole fight, so was confident when it went to the judges' decision. I was very effective with my takedowns and happy with my performance. I can’t wait for the PFL semi-final.”

The co-main event featured a lightweight tournament quarter-final between Morocco’s Salah Eddine Hamli and Algeria’s Ylies Djiroun.

The Moroccan pressed in the clinch but met unrelenting power as Djiroun landed a combination of punches to the head and body to earn a first-round TKO.

Dijroun said: “I didn't have any real game plan, I just wanted to push him. And I knew if I pushed him on his cardio, my fitness would outlast him. I realised after the first situation on the ground, if we stand up, it's finished for him.”

Joining Dijroun in the PFL Mena lightweight tournament semi-finals is Mohammad Fahmi, who advanced after his scheduled opponent, Assem Ghanem, dropped out due to an injury. Ahmed El Sisy took a hard-earned win over Harda Karim, while Basel Shalaan took a close decision victory over Abdullah Saleem.

Rising Emirati prospect Al Hammadi made her highly anticipated PFL Mena debut in the women’s strawweight amateur showcase against Abeer Mansour and earned a hard-fought decision.

The 18-year-old was delighted to triumph in front of a home crowd in Dubai: “It was fantastic fighting in front of my mum for the first time. I saw my shadow as I walked out and was astonished by the amount of support I had at the Coca-Cola Arena. I can’t wait to get back in the Smartcage again in the PFL and hopefully I can get another victory.”

Updated: May 25, 2026, 4:52 AM
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