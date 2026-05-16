  • Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo celebrates after scoring during the FA Cup final against Chelsea at the Wembley Stadium. EPA
    Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo celebrates after scoring during the FA Cup final against Chelsea at the Wembley Stadium. EPA
  • Antoine Semenyo scored the winner for Manchester City against Chelsea in the FA Cup final. EPA
    Antoine Semenyo scored the winner for Manchester City against Chelsea in the FA Cup final. EPA
  • Antoine Semenyo celebrates with Manchester City teammates after scoring in the FA Cup final. Getty Images
    Antoine Semenyo celebrates with Manchester City teammates after scoring in the FA Cup final. Getty Images
  • Chelsea's Cole Palmer vies for the ball with Manchester City's Bernardo Silva. AFP
    Chelsea's Cole Palmer vies for the ball with Manchester City's Bernardo Silva. AFP
  • Manchester City's Jeremy Doku battles with Chelsea's Cole Palmer. AFP
    Manchester City's Jeremy Doku battles with Chelsea's Cole Palmer. AFP

Sport

Football

Antoine Semenyo magic helps Manchester City overpower Chelsea and lift FA Cup

Pep Guardiola's team prevail 1-0 at Wembley to seal second trophy of season

The National

May 16, 2026

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Manchester City kept their hopes of a domestic treble alive by defeating Chelsea in the FA Cup final in Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's team had last month crushed Arsenal in the League Cup final even as they continued their fight for the title in the Premier League.

On Saturday, City added a second title in the season to their trophy cabinet as Antoine Semenyo struck in the 71st minute against a diffident Chelsea to settle the contest at Wembley.

It was a significant result for Guardiola's team who had suffered upsets in the last two FA Cup finals, beaten by Crystal Palace last year and Manchester United the season before that.

City now shift their focus to the Premier League where they are closing in on leaders Arsenal, trailing by just two points.

For Chelsea, a season that began with a Fifa Club World Cup win continued to unravel following poor form, managerial upheaval and ​fan ​protests.

Chelsea have sacked Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior this season and are out of contention for Uefa Champions League qualification.

In the final, it took a moment of brilliant improvisation to thwart a Chelsea side that had defended with discipline.

Bernardo Silva fed Erling Haaland into a channel down the right and he looked up to see Semenyo being tightly marshalled by Levi Colwill.

Semenyo allowed the ball through his legs, hung his right boot behind him and diverted a finish across the dive of Robert Sanchez into the corner.

Chelsea had their chances, most glaringly when Enzo Fernandez flicked inches over from inside the six yard box.

City did not waver and secured their eighth FA Cup triumph.

Bernardo Silva, who along with John Stones will leave the club at the end of the season, received the FA Cup trophy from Prince William.

"Very special. I am really happy. Everything about my journey here at Man City was fantastic. Hopefully we can still have a small dream that we can fight for the Premier League," Silva told BBC One.

"Today we are very happy. It is just special for me, being my last season to give them another trophy. Hopefully, not the last one.

"Since I arrived it has been 20 [trophies], so it is not bad. That was a fantastic goal. The beginning of the second half, they started really strong. They were putting us under constant pressure and it wasn't easy."

Updated: May 16, 2026, 4:28 PM
Manchester CityFA Cup

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