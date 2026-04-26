Chelsea will face treble-chasing Man City in FA Cup final after narrow win over Leeds United

A first-half header from captain Enzo Fernandez earned Chelsea a 1-0 FA Cup semi-final win over Leeds United at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Fernandez took advantage of slack marking to nod home the only goal of the game which earned the London club a place in the final on May 16 where they will take on Pep Guardiola's treble-chasing Manchester City.

Victory marked a bright spot in a manic season for Chelsea who have sacked Enzo Maresca – despite the Italian winning the Europa Conference League and last summer's Fifa Club World Cup in quick succession – and then his successor Liam Rosenior on Monday following a run of five consecutive Premier League defeats in a row without scoring.

Rosenior's exit meant interim-manager Calum McFarlane's first game in charge was a semi-final at Wembley – and he will join esteemed company such as Antonio Conte, Roberto di Matteo, Carlo Ancelotti and Guus Hiddink becoming an FA Cup winning Chelsea boss if they can beat City.

Fernandez had been suspended earlier this month by Rosenior ⁠and the club hierarchy for a press interview in which he ​implied ⁠he was unhappy at ‌Chelsea and was looking to move to Spain.

On Sunday, Chelsea came out with renewed intent. They dominated the first half and held firm in the second after Leeds coach Daniel Farke's change of system ​and substitutions gave the Yorkshire side greater ‌impetus.

But Leeds, who have been ⁠fighting for survival in the Premier ​League for much of the season, could not turn their ​energy ‌into goals.

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez pulled off fine saves in each half from ⁠Brenden Aaronson and Anton Stach but Leeds had few other chances.

“Robert Sanchez's saves were massive for us,” said McFarlane. “We haven't kept enough clean sheets recently, so I'm really pleased for the whole team, especially the back line and Rob to get that today.

“That's Rob Sanchez at his best. That's what we expect from him. That's what he's capable of doing. He's one of the best in the world in those moments, and thankfully for as he delivered today.”

As for taking over as head coach, he added: “I did it for a week before, so I kind of knew what I was stepping into. It's easier this time because I have a relationship with the players and I've worked with them for three or four months now. I've been a part of the back room staff, so I had a feel for what they needed psychologically. It's been intense.

“We wanted to be really clear with how we wanted to set up and play against Leeds. We knew they'd think we were vulnerable. We wanted to give Robert [Sanchez] the option to go direct because we knew we were in a bit of a vulnerable place. We started to take control of the game.”

Sanchez himself felt the players's reaction to this week's turmoil has been appropriate. “The boys reacted in the way they should have,” said the Spaniard. “We've tried to keep everyone positive in training and it's the chance to be in another final. It's something we've been working for and it's amazing.

“I'm happy. I always try to do my job. We go through ups and downs. I'm very happy about the season I've had but it's about ending it on a high. Four Premier League games to go and a final.

“It would mean something great after a tough season so we will go there and fight for everything on the pitch.”

Farke has guided his team away from the relegation zone with Leeds currently sitting in 15th place, six points clear of the bottom three. But the German admitted his team had not done enough to win the semi-final.

“Our set pieces were not spot on today,” he said. “So in our execution, in and around the opponent's box, we were not at our best.

“But also credit to the opponent. I think you could feel that they wanted to concentrate on the basics, on defending, on giving everything to defend their own goal, and they've also done it in a really good way. And for that they probably deserve also to win this game.

“There's lots of pressure on my players, and they're also not used to playing always on such a big stage. You could feel it during the weekend.”

On Saturday, Manchester City had fought back from a goal down to beat second-tier promotion-chasers Southampton and reach a fourth successive FA Cup final.

Finn Azaz had put Saints in line for a shock victory after breaking the deadlock with 11 minutes left, only for substitute Jeremy Doku to level the scores with a deflected finish. Nico Gonzalez then won the match with three minutes left with a thunderous strike.

City have already won the League Cup when they defeated Arsenal and are currently three points behind the Gunners, with a game in hand, at the top of the Premier League.