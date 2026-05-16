Liverpool hope to have Alexander Isak for crucial season finale after 'damaging' defeat to Aston Villa

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is feeling the pressure after the Reds succumbed to a 4-2 Premier ​League defeat to Aston Villa that has put their place ⁠in next season's Uefa Champions League ​in danger.

Liverpool dropped to fifth place in the table on the back of the defeat, and could end up being leapfrogged by Bournemouth, which would ⁠see them miss out on the Champions League next season.

The Reds could have sealed their spot this week but it was Villa who got over the line with a handsome victory, which was also the perfect result ahead of the Europa League final.

Ollie Watkins's brace and classy goals from Morgan Rogers and John McGinn guaranteed Unai Emery's men a top-five finish, while Liverpool's wait goes on.

Virgil van Dijk scored twice but it was another listless performance from the Reds as pressure grew on Slot who oversaw the 12th defeat of the season.

Liverpool's final game of the season is against Brentford on Sunday, where Alexander Isak will hopefully be available.

“It's not about me, it's about us being disappointed with the result,” Slot told the BBC.

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“Our focus is on the Brentford game and making sure we earn the support of the fans by starting the game aggressive and well.

“The culmination of the fan support and a good performance will lead us to what we want to achieve and that is qualifying for the Champions League.”

Liverpool can still qualify for the Champions League but the way their season is finishing will not fill supporters with any confidence.

“Damaging because we needed either a win or maybe two draws would have been enough as well, but now we know one thing for sure that we need a win next week if we have to do it ourselves,” Slot added.

“As we all know other teams, of course, need to pick a point as well for us to need a win. But it's really damaging that we were not able to get a result, let alone a win here.”

Slot is now banking on the return of Isak next weekend. The Sweden international striker's miserable first year at Anfield continued when a minor injury kept him out of the defeat to Villa.

But Slot said Isak has a chance to return for the all-important game.

“Yes, there will definitely be a chance. He missed pre-season as we all know and then he broke his leg,” Slot said.

“We've tried to be as careful as we could with him, taking into account that our other No 9, Hugo Ekitike, is out for such a long time, so we needed him as a result of that even more.

“I don't think it can come to anyone as a surprise if you miss your pre-season, if you then break your leg, that minor injuries can occur if you have to start in Premier League games immediately in that intensity.”

Villa ​scored four times on Friday but could have scored even more. Slot said defence is a major concern, and ​has ‌been for some time.

“We have conceded a lot of goals this season, ⁠which you'd find hard to believe unless you live it ⁠and that's what we did today. Villa were the better team and the game went away from us.”