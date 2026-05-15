Didier Deschamps defends selection of Al Hilal's Theo Hernandez in France World Cup squad

Al Hilal defender Theo Hernandez has been named in France coach Didier Deschamps' World Cup squad, despite a damaging video that has resurfaced this week.

The video, which is more than six years old, showed Hernandez intoxicated on laughing gas at a party, with some wondering whether it could jeopordise his World Cup selection.

Asked about this at a press conference to announce his squad, Deschamps brushed it off by explaining that the events took place six years ago.

“It is not from yesterday or the day before yesterday. I’m not connected, but I talked to him about it at the time obviously," Deschamps told reporters.

"It’s not two or three months ago. Some are surprised, I actually received the video, I said to myself it’s old, I assure you it’s 2020.

"That’s his private life. No one is exemplary ... Theo is calm and for me it is something that is very far away."

Left-back Hernandez joined Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal in July 2025 from AC Milan. The 28-year-old has featured in 29 games and scored five goals as Hilal battle Riyadh rivals Al Nassr for the Saudi Pro League title. Hernandez was part of the Hilal team that won the King's Cup earlier this month.

France, ranked No 1 in the world, are chasing a third World Cup after winning in 1998 and 2018. Deschamps was captain in 1998 and coach in 2018.

Deschamps has a star-studded squad led by Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe, although there is no place for his clubmate Eduardo Camavinga.

Eduardo Camavinga has fallen down the pecking order at Real Madrid. AFP Info

The midfielder is not included in the 26-man squad despite being at the last tournament in Qatar in 2022, when France were runners-up. He was called up for March friendlies, but has struggled for game time at Real Madrid, falling behind Thiago Pitarch in the pecking order.

"He had a difficult season for him where he played ⁠less. He also had injuries," Deschamps said. "It's true that he's a player who came very early with us. He is ​still ⁠a young player.

"Because I have choices to ‌make the squad structure also has to be even among the defenders, the midfielders and the forwards. But I ​understand and I imagine his enormous disappointment."

Deschamps also opted to go with Rennes' Brice Samba and Lens' Robin Risser, who was named the top goalkeeper of Ligue 1 this season, as back-up to No 1 Mike Maignan of AC Milan. That meant leaving out Lucas Chevalier, who lost his place at Paris Saint-Germain to Matvei Safonov earlier this year.

"The main criteria is sporting performance," Deschamps said. "I understand that Lucas Chevalier may be disappointed, but he hasn't played for several months. At the time when he could have had some playing time, he didn't get any."

France will play pre-World Cup friendlies against Ivory Coast and Northern Ireland before traveling to their World Cup base camp in Boston. France will begin its Group I play against Senegal on June 16 before matches against Iraq on June 22 and Norway on June 26.

"There are expectations and demands, of course," Deschamps said. "That's also our fault, because if we are where we are today, it's because we've won a ​lot of matches – more than our opponents. That we are among the favourites is ‌only natural, but there are other teams, too. ⁠I could name six or seven.

"This is a World ​Cup, the biggest competition of them all. The very best teams are there."

Two other notable players not ​included in the squad are Tottenham's Randal Kolo Muani and Rennes' Esteban Lepaul, Ligue 1's leading scorer. Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta is in the ⁠squad despite not being included in March friendlies while overcoming a knee injury. He will help fill the ⁠void created by Hugo Ekitike's absence due to a ruptured Achilles tendon.

This will be the final World Cup for Deschamps, with former national team legend Zinedine Zidane widely tipped to replace him.

France World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Robin Risser (Lens), ​Brice Samba (Rennes)

Defenders: Malo Gusto (Chelsea), Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Lucas Digne (Aston Villa), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Lucas Hernandez (Paris Saint-Germain), Theo Hernandez (Al Hilal)

Midfielders: Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Adrien Rabiot (AC Milan), N'Golo Kante (Fenerbahce), Manu Kone (Roma), Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris Saint- Germain)

Forwards: Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain), Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain), Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace), Rayan Cherki (Manchester City), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan), Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco), Desire Doue (Paris Saint-Germain), Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)