Premier League predictions: Arsenal to batter Burnley and move one step closer to title

Friday: Aston Villa v Liverpool (11pm kick-off UAE)

Villa's league form has stalled of late with eyes seemingly focused more on next Wednesday's Europa League final against Freiburg. Victory in that will seal Champions League spot regardless of domestic league finish. Unai Emery's men have taken one point from a possible nine but remain in fifth place.

Liverpool are ahead of Villa on goal difference only and have taken one point from their two games following a defeat to Manchester United and draw with Chelsea. The Merseysiders and Midlands sides are four points above Bournemouth in sixth and can guarantee Champions League football with victory.

Prediction: Villa 2 Liverpool 1

Sunday: Manchester United v Nottingham Forest (3.30pm)

Man United have all but sealed third place – they sit six points above Liverpool and Villa and have better goal difference – having lost just once in seven games, although Michael Carrick's side were fortunate to come away from Sunderland with a draw last weekend.

An Elliot Anderson strike earned Forest a late point at home to Newcastle on Sunday which sealed their top-flight survival having gone eight league games without a loss.

Prediction: Man United 2 Forest 0

Brentford v Crystal Palace (6pm)

Brentford have stuttered of late in their bid for European football next season having won just once in eight games, which leaves the Bees in eighth, two points ahead of Chelsea and Everton but two behind seventh-placed Brighton.

Palace's league form continues to be poor having secured just two points from a possible 15 to leave them in 15th place – but outgoing manager Oliver Glasner does have a Conference League final against Raya Vallecano on May 27 to potentially end his reign on a high.

Prediction: Brentford 1 Palace 0

Everton v Sunderland (6pm)

Everton remain in the European mix despite going five matches without a win which leaves them in 10th place, two points outside the top eight.

Sunderland have gone four games without a win themselves meaning Regis le Bris' side are one point behind Everton in the standings.

Prediction: Everton 2 Sunderland 2

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Leeds United v Brighton (6pm)

Leeds have dragged themselves out of the relegation mire having avoided defeat in the league since a home loss to Sunderland on March 3. The Yorkshiremen are in 14th place, eight points clear of the bottom three.

Brighton boosted their hopes of European qualification by brushing aside bottom club Wolves 3-0 last time out, a much need result after losing at Newcastle the previous week. The Seagulls could yet be playing in any one of the three European competitions next season.

Prediction: Leeds 1 Brighton 3

Wolves v Fulham

Wolves will just want this season to end with last week's loss to Brighton making it 24 league defeats which meant they have now been beaten by all 19 opponents they have faced. Only Sheffield United in 2023/24 have previously lost to every other side in a single campaign.

Fulham's season seems to be petering out with their home loss to Bournemouth making it one win in five matches and they will need victories in their final two games – and results elsewhere to go in their favour to snatch a European slot.

Prediction: Wolves 1 Fulham 2

Newcastle United v West Ham United (8.30pm)

Newcastle failed to build on their win against Brighton as they could only draw at Nottingham Forest last weekend which all but ended their European hopes. The Magpies have now thrown away 27 points from winning positions this season.

West Ham's two consecutive defeats – against Brentford and Arsenal – means they are back in the relegation zone, two points shy of London rivals Tottenham.

Prediction: Newcastle 2 West Ham 1

Monday: Arsenal v Burnley (11pm)

Arsenal's title dreams remain in their own hands; two wins from their final two games and Mikel Arteta's side will seal a first top-flight crown since 2004 and their first major trophy since 2020.

Second-bottom Burnley sealed their first point since February when they drew with Villa but have managed just one win since October. The Clarets have conceded 73 goals this season, seven more than the next worse Wolves.

Prediction: Arsenal 4 Burnley 0

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Tuesday: Bournemouth v Manchester City (10.30pm)

Bournemouth's sixth place could earn them a Champions League slot next season in what would be their first appearance in European football, depending on whether Villa win the Europa League. The Cherries have won four out of their previous five matches.

Man City kept up the pressure on Arsenal by beating Palace 3-0 on Wednesday but are two points behind the Gunners and need the table-toppers to slip in their final two games if they want title No 5 in six seasons.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2 Man City 3

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (11.15pm)

Chelsea managed to end their catastrophic run of six consecutive Premier League defeats by drawing with Liverpool but it still leaves the managerless Blues in ninth place, six points shy of the top six.

Spurs have found a bit of momentum when needed under Robert de Zerbi, taking two draws and two wins from four games to leave destiny in their own hands. Win both games left and relegation is avoided.

Prediction: Chelsea 2 Spurs 2