Erling Haaland urges Man City to 'get angry' after missing out on Premier League title

Erling Haaland has urged his Manchester City teammates "get angry" at missing out on the Premier League title and use it as motivation for next season's assault.

City lost out on the title for a second successive season after Tuesday's 1-1 draw ensured leaders Arsenal could not be caught with one game remaining.

Striker Haaland equalised in the fifth minute of added time at Vitality Stadium to cancel out Junior Kroupi’s first-half opener, but Pep Guardiola’s side could not find a last-gasp winner to take the title race to the final day.

“Every game in the Premier League is difficult, we tried, it wasn’t enough,” Haaland said in an interview with City Studios.

“The whole club should use this as motivation now. We should be angry, we should feel a fire inside our belly because it’s not good enough. It’s gone two years now, it feels like forever.

“We’re going to do everything we can, everyone that will be here next season, to win the league.”

City travelled to England's south coast under something of a cloud amid reports that the club are preparing for Guardiola to leave after Sunday's game against Aston Villa.

The Spaniard has a year remaining on his contract but it is widely understood that he will bring down the curtain on his 10 years at the City helm.

His post-match comments provided little clarity, with Guardiola saying he will speak with City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak in the coming days to discuss his future.

Previous slide Next slide Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during his team's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth that meant Arsenal were crowned Premier League champions. Reuters Info

Bournemouth's Junior Kroupi celebrates scoring. Reuters Info

Erling Haaland, left, levels for Manchester City in stoppage time. Getty Images Info

Junior Kroupi curls home a fine finish to put Bournemouth in front. Getty Images Info

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola during his penultimate game in charge. EPA Info

Bournemouth's Junior Kroupi celebrates scoring in the 39th minute. Getty Images Info

Manchester City winger Antoine Semenyo shoots for goal in the first half. Reuters Info

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola cuts a frustrated figure. PA Info

Bournemouth's Evanilson misses an easy chance to score although would have been tight offside call. Reuters Info

Bournemouth's Evanilson reacts after missing a chance to score. Reuters Info



















After failing to win a major trophy last term, City will end this campaign with two pieces of silverware, having won the League Cup in Match and the FA Cup last weekend.

“Everything’s relative; it was better than last season,” said Haaland. “I felt that we could still push a little bit more in the league but it’s over now.

“We win two trophies, which is important, but we want the Premier [League] as well.”

Bournemouth squandered a host of chances to put the result beyond doubt before Haaland levelled with his 27th league goal of the campaign.

“It’s never easy to come here, especially after a final against a really good team,” added the Norway international.

“Finals are always more emotional, it’s always more difficult because you automatically give more.

“The schedule is tough. There are no excuses. But it’s not easy to come to Bournemouth after playing at Wembley in the FA Cup final.”