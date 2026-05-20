Erling Haaland's late equaliser against Bournemouth ensured a share of the points but was not enough for Manchester City to take the title race down to the final game. Reuters
Erling Haaland's late equaliser against Bournemouth ensured a share of the points but was not enough for Manchester City to take the title race down to the final game. Reuters
Erling Haaland's late equaliser against Bournemouth ensured a share of the points but was not enough for Manchester City to take the title race down to the final game. Reuters
Erling Haaland's late equaliser against Bournemouth ensured a share of the points but was not enough for Manchester City to take the title race down to the final game. Reuters

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Erling Haaland urges Man City to 'get angry' after missing out on Premier League title

Draw with Bournemouth ensured Arsenal were crowned champions of England for the first time since 2004

The National

May 20, 2026

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Erling Haaland has urged his Manchester City teammates "get angry" at missing out on the Premier League title and use it as motivation for next season's assault.

City lost out on the title for a second successive season after Tuesday's 1-1 draw ensured leaders Arsenal could not be caught with one game remaining.

Striker Haaland equalised in the fifth minute of added time at Vitality Stadium to cancel out Junior Kroupi’s first-half opener, but Pep Guardiola’s side could not find a last-gasp winner to take the title race to the final day.

“Every game in the Premier League is difficult, we tried, it wasn’t enough,” Haaland said in an interview with City Studios.

“The whole club should use this as motivation now. We should be angry, we should feel a fire inside our belly because it’s not good enough. It’s gone two years now, it feels like forever.

“We’re going to do everything we can, everyone that will be here next season, to win the league.”

City travelled to England's south coast under something of a cloud amid reports that the club are preparing for Guardiola to leave after Sunday's game against Aston Villa.

The Spaniard has a year remaining on his contract but it is widely understood that he will bring down the curtain on his 10 years at the City helm.

His post-match comments provided little clarity, with Guardiola saying he will speak with City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak in the coming days to discuss his future.

  • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during his team's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth that meant Arsenal were crowned Premier League champions. Reuters
    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during his team's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth that meant Arsenal were crowned Premier League champions. Reuters
  • Bournemouth's Junior Kroupi celebrates scoring. Reuters
    Bournemouth's Junior Kroupi celebrates scoring. Reuters
  • Erling Haaland, left, levels for Manchester City in stoppage time. Getty Images
    Erling Haaland, left, levels for Manchester City in stoppage time. Getty Images
  • Junior Kroupi curls home a fine finish to put Bournemouth in front. Getty Images
    Junior Kroupi curls home a fine finish to put Bournemouth in front. Getty Images
  • Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola during his penultimate game in charge. EPA
    Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola during his penultimate game in charge. EPA
  • Bournemouth's Junior Kroupi celebrates scoring in the 39th minute. Getty Images
    Bournemouth's Junior Kroupi celebrates scoring in the 39th minute. Getty Images
  • Manchester City winger Antoine Semenyo shoots for goal in the first half. Reuters
    Manchester City winger Antoine Semenyo shoots for goal in the first half. Reuters
  • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola cuts a frustrated figure. PA
    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola cuts a frustrated figure. PA
  • Bournemouth's Evanilson misses an easy chance to score although would have been tight offside call. Reuters
    Bournemouth's Evanilson misses an easy chance to score although would have been tight offside call. Reuters
  • Bournemouth's Evanilson reacts after missing a chance to score. Reuters
    Bournemouth's Evanilson reacts after missing a chance to score. Reuters

After failing to win a major trophy last term, City will end this campaign with two pieces of silverware, having won the League Cup in Match and the FA Cup last weekend.

“Everything’s relative; it was better than last season,” said Haaland. “I felt that we could still push a little bit more in the league but it’s over now.

“We win two trophies, which is important, but we want the Premier [League] as well.”

Bournemouth squandered a host of chances to put the result beyond doubt before Haaland levelled with his 27th league goal of the campaign.

“It’s never easy to come here, especially after a final against a really good team,” added the Norway international.

“Finals are always more emotional, it’s always more difficult because you automatically give more.

“The schedule is tough. There are no excuses. But it’s not easy to come to Bournemouth after playing at Wembley in the FA Cup final.”

Updated: May 20, 2026, 8:30 AM
Erling HaalandManchester CityPremier League