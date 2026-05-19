Bournemouth v Man City ratings: Truffert 9, Kroupi 8; Doku 6, Haaland 7

Manchester City's Premier League title ​dreams ​were ended on the ⁠south coast on Tuesday after ⁠a 1-1 draw ​at Bournemouth that handed Arsenal their first top-flight crown since 2004.

Needing victory to keep alive the ⁠race ahead of Sunday's season finale, City ​were ⁠undone by Junior Kroupi's brilliant first-half strike at Vitality ​Stadium, extinguishing City's hopes of a seventh league title for Pep Guardiola in what is expected to be his final season after a glittering decade as manager.

The draw left City on 78 points, four behind Arsenal. Bournemouth – unbeaten in 17 league games and sixth on 56 points – secured European qualification for the first time in their history.

Kroupi fired Bournemouth in front in the 39th ​minute when Adrien Truffert was ‌played through down ⁠the left and he ​picked out the 19-year-old Frenchman, who ​took ‌a touch before unleashing a brilliant curling shot ⁠just inside the far post past Gianluigi ⁠Donnarumma, who was rooted to the spot.

City's Erling Haaland pulled back a goal deep in injury time, when Rodri's shot bounced off the ​post and dropped to the Norwegian but the final whistle sounded seconds later to seal City's fate.

The draw came three days of City's FA Cup final win over Chelsea, their second trophy of the season with the League Cup already secured after beating the Gunners 2-0.

What they said:

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola: "At the beginning of the season you didn't imagine it. It has been so nice and we have a chance to fight for the Champions League in the last game and we really deserve this, especially for the game we played so well. We have not won the game but it does not matter.

“We have a special group of players. They are consistent and always there. Right now there is nothing about my future in my head, I just want to celebrate and push it. We have Europa League, next let's maximise our options. Can we take the last Champions League spot?”

Man City manager Pep Guardiola: “I could say I have one year of contract – the conversation we have had for many years, always from my experience, when you [media] announce whatever you announce during a competition it is a bad, bad result.

“The first person I have to talk to is my chairman because we both decide – we will talk, it is simple as that and after that we will take the decision.

“Listen, I have one more year. I will not tell you here as I have to talk to my chairman, with my players and with my staff. I am the happiest man on the planet to be in this club. This club is extraordinary.”

Bournemouth ratings:

Djordie Petrovic – 7/10: Not called into serious action until start of second half when he saved well low down from O'Reilly. Not beaten until stoppage time as City earned late draw.

Adam Smith – 8/10: Up against one of the top-flight's form players this season in Doku and did very well against the Belgian.

James Hill – 8/10: A couple of well-timed tackles in first-half prevented Doku and Haaland getting through on goal. Booked for pushing over Savinho to stop counter-attack. Clipped City post after break.

Marcos Senesi – 8/10: Argentine defender, who will leave as a free agent this summer after four years at club, was excellent alongside Hill at back.

Adrien Truffert – 9/10: French left-back certainly not afraid to bomb forward and was his run and cutback that picked out Kroupi for Cherries' first-half goal. A constant threat and man-of-the-match.

Tyler Adams – 7/10: Back in starting line-up but American would pick up first-half booking for sarcastically applauding referee. Neat and tidy.

Alex Scott – 8/10: Showed quick feet in midfield, timed challenges well and played key role in build-up in what was superb Bournemouth move for Kroupi's goal. Cherries will be hoping he will not be latest talent heading for exit.

Rayan – 8/10: Brazilian was key part of home side's impressive performance. Some really impressive defensive work to go with his fine offensive contributions.

Junior Kroupi – 8/10: One lovely dummy to send Tavernier away down wing but teammate could not capitalise. Sensational curling finish for 13th league goal of season put Bournemouth in front. Sent another chance over bar.

Marcus Tavernier – 8/10: Perfect ball across six-yard to pick out Evanilson only for Brazilian to somehow shoot over bar. Relentless running and chasing.

Evanilson – 8/10: Unbelievable miss from a few yards out in 15th minute, although would have been tight offside call. Cleared goal-bound Rodri header and blocked Haaland shot in quick succession. Shot turned behind for corner by Donnarumma.

Substitutes:

Justin Kluivert (On for Kroupi, 75') – 6/10: Booked after tussle with Rodri then gave away silly free-kick on edge of box for foul on same player moments later.

David Brooks (On for Rayan, 84') – N/A: Two chances to make it 2-0 but fluffed one easy shot in front of goal before hitting post with another when through one-on-one with keeper.

Enes Unal (On for Evanilson, 89') – N/A

Lee Cook (On for Smith, 89') – N/A

Man City ratings:

Gianluigi Donnarumma – 7/10: No chance with Kroupi's excellent finish which was the Cherries' first on target. Good saves low down from Evanilson and a deflected Rayan cross.

Matheus Nunes – 6/10: Has established himself as first-choice right-back but struggled in first half as Bournemouth – Truffert in particular – found joy down his flank.

Abdukodir Khusanov – 6/10: Ambitious shot from distance after quarter-of-an-hour sailed high and wide. Not quick enough to close down Kroupi for goal.

Marc Guehi – 7/10: Had real battle with Evanlilson from start to finish with England defender finding Brazilian a real handful. Some well-timed challenges.

Nico O'Reilly – 6/10: Has been memorable campaign for young left-back but should have levelled scores just after break but saw shot saved. His touch on Rayan cross needed smart save from Donnarumma

Rodri – 7/10: Spanish midfielder saw first-half header cleared away from goalline by Evanilson. One of those rare games where Rodri was outshone in middle of park by opposition. Hit post late on as Haaland scored rebound.

Mateo Kovacic – 5/10: A surprise starter – his first in Premier League since May 2025 but struggled against a lively Bournemouth midfield. Sacrificed after break as City went chasing for goals.

Antoine Semenyo – 6/10: Sweet finish to score against former club in 12th minute but caught offside. Cut a frustrated figure at times but was given warm applause by home fans when taken off.

Bernardo Silva – 6/10: Portuguese midfielder was playing penultimate game for club but couldn't make any impact on game and hooked before hour mark.

Jeremy Doku – 6/10: Had first chance of game but weak shot was saved easily. Another opportunity came his way after break but tried to set-up Silva instead of taking on shot. Off night for Belgian winger.

Erling Haaland – 7/10: First sniff of goal just before half-hour mark but powerful shot charged down for corner. Put O'Reilly through on ball with perfect pass but full-back failed to finish. Levelled scores deep into stoppage time after Rodri hit post.

Substitutes:

Rayan Cherki (On for Silva, 56') – 6/10: One shot deflected wide for corner.

Phil Foden (On for Kovacic, 56') – 6/10: England attacker one of triple substitute as City went chasing the game.

Silvinho (On for Semenyo, 56') – 7/10: Flashes of his electric pace.

Omar Marmoush (On for Doku, 75') – 6/10: One chance with well-placed free-kick that he could only fire straight into wall.