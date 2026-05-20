John Stones says Manchester City will be 'my club forever' as decade-long journey draws to an end

John Stones insists that he won’t be waving goodbye to Manchester City this Sunday but instead bidding au revoir.

The England defender, who will celebrate his 32nd birthday this month, is leaving for pastures new next season, his kitbag brimming with medals and memories.

Victory over Chelsea in the 2026 FA Cup final boosted his trophy haul to 19, including six Premier League titles and a Uefa Champions League, but his near 10-year stay has meant so much more, amply illustrated by his teary-eyed farewells.

“I have been shocked by the reaction to me leaving. I didn’t intend to upset people,” he smiled.

“I have just tried to be authentic. I posted an announcement video because I wanted to get my love and my thoughts across to everyone and show how much being at City has meant to me. I wanted to make my appreciation for everyone that’s been involved on the journey with me crystal clear.

“It was important to get the news out there and then go on and enjoy these final weeks of the season.

“I’m not on social media but I’m glad the response has been positive. It’s a strange thing to do when you talk about leaving when you are still here. I’m just trying to enjoy the last moments and take in everything. The previous home game against [Crystal] Palace last week was one of those.

“I stood on the sidelines waiting to come on and was looking around the stadium, listening to the reception. It was surreal, especially as I had to be focused and come on and do a job but it was a great reception and it will last with me forever.

Manchester City's John Stones, left, and Ruben Dias with the 2026 FA Cup trophy. AFP Info

“We’ve got one more against [Aston] Villa but I’m not one for the spotlight. I don’t think it has fully sunk in yet that I will be going. Moving clubs in football is part of the sport but I have made genuine friendships over a decade here. People who know me know how much I have loved it and still love it. Villa won’t be goodbye; it will be a ‘see you later’.”

Former Barnsley and Everton defender Stones was one of manager Pep Guardiola’s first signings when he joined City and was immediately struck by the support from the owners in Abu Dhabi and the family atmosphere that had been created.

He described chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak as unique in his approach to the club.

“I’ve gotten to know Khaldoon well over the years,” he said. “We’ve spoken about my departure and I’m sure we will chat again before I go.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him. He is a touch of class in every aspect both as a chairman and as a person. How he goes about having a relationship with us as players is perfect.

“There is never interference, just positive support. I have so much respect for him. You don’t see him often but when he’s here he is present, he is around us, he is tuned in.

“He knows exactly what’s been going on. Sometimes it seems he’s here when he isn’t here. His knowledge is incredible and everyone who is around him, the board members, are wonderful people. He has created a family and I am proud and grateful to say I will be part of it for the rest of my life.

“I am forever grateful to all the people at this club; they are what make it. From the laundry ladies, the chefs, the cleaners and guys who do the pools – everyone from day one has been so welcoming and that’s important.

“You have to have good players in a dressing room to be successful but what makes City such a special place is good people. You need them too. Everyone is doing their job at the highest level so the team and the club can be successful. This is my club forever and my team. I will be excited to come back once I’ve retired and support from the stands and watch from a fan’s perspective.”

Stones hopes to spend this summer playing in the World Cup for England and will decide on where his future lies only after that tournament.

There will be no shortage of suitors either at home or abroad for a ball-playing central defender with such experience and a winner’s mentality.

“I have no idea where I will be next season,” he said. “I told my agent not to tell me anything because I want to focus on the end of the season and hopefully the World Cup.

“I still feel I have so much to give a club and I feel in a good moment physically.

“There is a lot for me still to fight for in my career and a new challenge will be exciting. I’m keeping an open mind. I can take what I have learnt here and maybe pass it on.

“Hopefully I can be an asset on and off the pitch for a new club, but that’s for later. I don’t want to think about it until later in the summer. I don’t want the distraction; I need to be fully focused.

John Stones was one of the first signings of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. PA Info

“I’m just proud of what I have achieved at City and that doesn’t just mean the trophies because success comes in different forms and via different measures. There is no easy road to winning either personally or collectively. There are always bumps in the road. Some of those can’t be explained but fighting through tough times and adversity has been in me since I was a kid and I am proud of that as well.

“We made dreams come true in our treble-winning season [2022/23]. All the trophies are special, the first one was the League Cup, then came the Premier League titles and a Champions League, a competition I watched on a tiny television in my parents’ kitchen back in Barnsley, dreaming one day I could play in it.

“Ten years ago, the way that I played was, I think, ahead of its time, especially in England. Ball-playing central defenders weren’t common. When I came here to play under Pep we were on a new path, a different way of playing and the way everyone at this club got behind it and supported it through good and bad times was incredible. I think we could all see where it was taking us. When everyone is on board it gives players tremendous confidence.”

Stones appearances this season have been limited partly through injury but also because of the form of Marc Guehi – his likely partner in England’s back line this summer – and Abdukodir Khusanov.

With Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Nathan Ake and the promising Vitor Reis also on the books, City do not lack talent at the heart of their defence.

“The central defenders I’m leaving behind, like all the squad, are superstars,” Stones said. “They all have their own superpowers. Khusa, for instance, came over to England without much of the language, still a young boy, had a debut that was tricky and has been so good since. He’s grown and flourished. His speed and awareness across the back four is incredible. I look forward to seeing that continued growth.”

Stones isn't the only stalwart saying goodbye this weekend. Midfielder Bernardo Silva – who named his pet dog John in honour of his teammate – is also on the move after captaining the squad to an FA and League Cup double.

“I suppose Bernardo and me going at the same time is the end of an era,” laughed Stones.

“It’s nice to leave with Bernardo; we’ve done this journey together and it’s fitting we can say goodbye together. It also helps keep me out of the limelight!”

But probably not for long.