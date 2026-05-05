Phil Foden reaches agreement on new Manchester City deal to 2030

Phil Foden has agreed terms in principle on a new contract with Manchester City, according to reports in the UK.

The 25-year-old midfielder, whose current deal expires at the end of next season, is expected to commit until the summer of 2030 with the option of a further year.

It represents a strong show of faith by the club in their academy graduate, who has struggled for form and fitness since he was named Player of the Year during City’s 2023-24 Premier League title-winning campaign.

The England international has scored 10 goals in 46 appearances this term but has started just five of City’s last 21 games – a situation which has also put his World Cup hopes in doubt.

His latest outing from the bench came as City dropped two vital points in the title race at Everton on Monday evening.

He was on the field as City battled back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 in exhilarating fashion at Hill Dickinson Stadium but the result could still prove highly costly for Pep Guardiola’s side.

They trail leaders Arsenal by five points, with four games remaining to the Gunners’ three.

City looked on course at half-time after a Jeremy Doku strike, but a horror spell after the break, in which Everton struck three times in 13 minutes, turned the contest on its head.

Thierno Barry pounced on a poor Marc Guehi back-pass to equalise and he also grabbed the third after Jake O’Brien had headed the Toffees in front.

Erling Haaland revived the visitors’ hopes and a stunning second of the night from Doku – with the last kick of the game – levelled but while City claimed a draw, Arsenal celebrated a big win.

City now need favours from Arsenal’s opponents but captain Bernardo Silva put a brave face on the setback.

The Portuguese said: “Two different halves – the first half we controlled the game quite well but in the second half we completely lost the control and we went 3-1 down.

“Happily we still managed to score two, which gives us a bit more hope, but it was definitely a frustrating night.

“We will definitely fight until the end, like we always do. This game puts us in a tougher position but who knows? In football anything can happen.”