Al Hilal hopes revived as momentum builds for Ronaldo and Al Nassr showdown: Saudi Pro League talking points

Al Nassr's imperial march to the Saudi Pro League title suffered a significant setback against Al Qadsiah on Sunday.

What had looked like a procession was halted by a 3-1 defeat in Dammam. It means Nassr's lead at the top of the table is down to five points, with Al Hilal enjoying a game in hand.

Here are this week's main talking points:

Hilal hopes revived

It looked like nothing would stand in the way of the Nassr juggernaut. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co had opened up an eight-point lead on the chasing pack off the back of a 16-game win streak.

That illusion was shattered on Sunday as fourth-placed Qadsiah ran out worthy victors to blow the title race wide open.

Al Hilal are primed to pounce. A 3-0 victory over Al Hazem on Saturday had already cut Nassr's lead. Twenty-four hours later, the gap remained five points as Nassr were cut down to size by Qadsiah.

“Every game is difficult,” Hilal forward Malcom said after the Hazem match. “We played a good game. We started well. But the important thing is to win the three points."

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At that point, victory offered Hilal hope, but they still required Qadsiah to do them a huge favour.

“We're continuing to believe that we can get there,” Malcom added.

Qadsiah's win means hope has moved a little closer to reality. Hilal have a game in hand over Nassr, and they can further close the gap on Tuesday with victory over Al Khaleej.

Nassr don't play until Thursday, but attention is now building for an epic battle between the Riyadh rivals on Tuesday, May 12.

Already a highlight on the Saudi Pro League calendar, the match now takes on even greater significance. What was being billed as Ronaldo's coronation could now turn into a defining showdown, with the title race hanging in the balance and little margin for error.

Hilal won the first meeting between the two teams back in January, a 3-1 win sending Simone Inzaghi's side seven points clear at the top. With the roles now reversed, Hilal's mission is clear: win all their remaining games and they will be crowned champions, and deny Ronaldo and their biggest rivals the league.

Nassr need to keep focus

Spirits are high at Hilal, and while Sunday's loss at Qadsiah was a setback, Nassr remain in pole position to end their seven-year wait for a championship.

Immediate momentum may be with Hilal, who will look to make it four league wins in succession on Tuesday, but perspective is needed: defeat to Qadsiah was the first time Nassr hadn't collected three points in 17 league games.

With only three games remaining, Nassr will hope Sunday was a brief stumble rather than total capitulation. Jorge Jesus' men have the luxury of playing after Hilal this week, knowing exactly what is required of them.

On Thursday, Nassr make the short trip across town to take on Al Shabab, a team that have endured a torrid season, winning only seven of 30 league games to sit 13th in the 18-team division.

With little to play for, Shabab should offer Nassr the chance to steady themselves and right the ship.

Ronaldo, 41, struck a defiant tone after the Qadsiah match, posting on social media: "One mission. We keep working together!"

For a player who has won it all, including league titles in England, Spain and Italy, winning the Saudi championship has become a fixation.

While many rivals – not least Al Ahli Saudi fans – would bask in Ronaldo being denied a league winner's medal, for Nassr, and more widely the league, it would be a vindication of the mega project they set in motion almost three-and-a-half years ago, with the final steps likely to prove the most demanding.

Battle to beat the drop

Al Okhdood's fate was sealed on Sunday with defeat to Al Ahli, condemning them to relegation alongside bottom club Al Najma.

It leaves only one relegation place to be decided. Al Riyadh missed the chance to edge closer to Damac on Monday, losing 4-2 at Al Fayha, leaving them occupying 16th place.

Damac's superior goal difference and three-point advantage is helping them keep their heads above water, with both teams having played 31 matches.

But Damac have the more difficult run-in by far with Al Ittihad up next (Sunday) followed by a match at home against Al Fayha (May 15) and then ending their campaign away to Al Nassr (May 21).

Riyadh have games against Al Fateh and Al Taawoun before their final assignment against Okhdood.

Much of the focus is directed at the top of the table but a compelling one is taking place at the bottom end, too.