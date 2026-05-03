Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after their vital win over Al Ahli last week. Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after their vital win over Al Ahli last week. Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after their vital win over Al Ahli last week. Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after their vital win over Al Ahli last week. Getty Images

Sport

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr set for crunch trip to Al Qadsiah after Al Hilal close gap

Managed by former Liverpool and Celtic coach Brendan Rodgers, fourth-placed hosts are strong on home turf

The National

May 03, 2026

Add as a preferred source on Google
  • Play/Pause English
  • Play/Pause Arabic
Bookmark

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr will look to take a huge step towards the Saudi Pro League title when they travel to Al Qadsiah on Sunday night.

The game (10pm kick off, UAE) comes 24 hours after Riyadh rivals Al Hilal – the only team with a realistic chance of beating them to top spot – kept their own title hopes alive with a 3-0 victory over Al Hazem.

But, as things stand, Nassr are the clear favourites to get the job done. They are five points clear with four games remaining and know that three more wins will guarantee a first league title since 2019 and a first major honour of the Ronaldo era.

They host Al Hilal on May 12, so a win tonight against Brendan Rodgers' Al Qadsiah and another at Al Shabab on Thursday would set up the chance to secure the silverware against their bitter rivals and turn the Capital Derby into the ultimate title party.

For that dream scenario to have any chance of becoming a reality, first they will need to overcome a Qadsiah side who have enjoyed a strong season and are unbeaten at home in the league with nine wins and six draws from their 15 games at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium.

Rodgers' side boast the league's 28-goal top scorer in Julian Quinones, showed their class when defeating Asian champions Al Ahli at their home in March, and are very much still in the hunt for Asian Champions League qualification.

Al Hilal stay in the mix

Al Hilal, meanwhile, kept their own title hopes alive with a 3-0 win over Al Hazem on Saturday.

Simone Inzaghi's side need to win all their remaining fixtures, beat Al Nassr on May 12, and hope their rivals drop points elsewhere.

Karim Benzema, the January signing from Al Ittihad, opened the scoring after just nine minutes against Hazem to settle any nerves.

Hilal dominated throughout but had to wait until the 82nd minute for a second goal which was eventually tucked away by Marcos Leonardo. Ruben Neves converted a stoppage-time penalty to make it 3–0.

Hilal visit Al Khaleej on Tuesday knowing victory is essential, and hoping that perhaps Al Qadisah might have done them a favour by then.

Updated: May 03, 2026, 6:42 AM
Cristiano RonaldoAl Nassr FCSaudi Pro League 25/26Al Hilal SFC

Most popular today

1

The rains have fallen, the desert's in bloom - and camel-grazing season can begin a month early

2

UAE confirms full resumption of air traffic operations

3

Register now for The National’s award-winning journalism – free and tailored to you

4

Sheikh Hamdan launches planting drive to keep Dubai's 'flame tree' in full bloom

5

UAE launches Mohammed bin Rashid Government Scholarships scheme

6

How heroic Ras Al Khaimah mountain guide saved hiker's life on treacherous Stairway to Heaven

7

Iran war latest: US rejected proposal to open Hormuz shipping and leave nuclear talks for later, Iran says

8

Jet fuel fears compel UK to change summer airline cancellation rules

9

Money & Me: ‘It’s crucial to keep a separate bank account to your husband’

10

Jordan's Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein congratulate Princess Rajwa on her birthday