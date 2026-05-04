Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League title hopes hit as Al Qadsiah stun Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo’s pursuit of a first notable trophy since moving to Saudi Arabia was dealt a blow as Al Nassr were shocked by Al Qadsiah on Sunday night.

Julian Quinones extended his lead at the top of the Saudi Pro League scoring charts with his 29th goal of the season, to settle a 3-1 win for Qadsiah in Dammam.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are chasing Asian Champions League football themselves, but the result was more significant for the effect it has on the top of the table.

Al Nassr had appeared to take control of the title race when a 2-0 win in a spiteful game against Al Ahli Saudi in midweek had given them an eight-point lead at the top.

Al Hilal, their Riyadh rivals, cut that to five points with a comfortable win at Al Hazem on Saturday. Nassr had a chance to restore their lead a day later, but faltered.

They had been on a 16-match winning streak until that point. Even though they fell behind to a goal by Mohammed Abu Al Shamat, they hit back when Joao Felix, Ronaldo’s Portuguese compatriot, levelled.

Ronaldo had been unlucky not to equalise himself when he curled an effort from the edge of the box against the crossbar.

The hosts clinched the three points, though, with second-half goals from Musab Al Juwayr and their Mexican star Quinones.

Ronaldo, 41, struck a defiant tone after the match, posting a message on his social media accounts that simply said: "One mission. We keep working together!"

The result means Nassr can now be overhauled at the top. If Hilal win all their remaining four matches, starting against Al Khaleej on Tuesday night, then with the Riyadh derby against Nassr a week later, they will be guaranteed to be champions.

Nassr still have two chances for trophies open to them. As well as their pursuit of the Saudi Pro League title, they will play Japanese side Gamba Osaka in the final of the AFC Champions League 2 on home soil in Riyadh on Saturday, May 16.