Man City v Crystal Palace: Pep Guardiola hails 'incredible' Marc Guehi ahead of clash with former club

Before the spotlight shifts to Saturday's FA Cup final, and trying to secure the 20th trophy of the Pep Guardiola era, Manchester City will once again be looking to cut the gap on front-runners Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

Ahead of the Wembley Stadium showpiece against Chelsea, City play host to Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday knowing victory will cut the Gunners' advantage at the top down to two points with two games to play.

Hopes of winning a fifth top-flight crown in six years have been taken out of City's hands. If Arsenal win their matches at home to relegated Burnley and then away to Uefa Conference League finalists Palace on the final day of the league season, then they will be champions.

All City can do is keep winning – with manager Guardiola insisting on Tuesday that his team “are still fighting” – and hope that the pressure of trying to lift their first Premier League crown since 2004, having finished second for the previous three seasons, will prove too much for Mikel Arteta's side.

On Saturday, City overcame a nervy opening 45 minutes at the Etihad before finally sweeping aside Brentford with three goals in the final half-an-hour.

Winger Jeremy Doku continued his fine form with a sublime first, top-scorer Erling Haaland scrambled home a 37th goal of the campaign, before Egyptian attacker Omar Marmoush notched for the first time in the league since January 24.

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It meant a return to winning ways after the 3-3 draw at Everton which handed Arsenal control of their own destiny, no matter what City do in their remaining matches against Palace, Bournemouth (away) and Aston Villa (home).

Going up against his former club for the first time since his £20 million January move to City will be centre-back Marc Guehi, who left Palace with just six months remaining on his contract.

The England defender was at fault for Everton's opening goal in that costly draw at the Hill Dickinson Stadium and admitted on social media after the match that he has “to do better” going forward.

But manager Guardiola says that he is delighted with how Guehi has performed since his arrival.

“He is an incredible signing,” said the Spaniard, who revealed that defender Abdukodir Khusanov and midfielder Rodri both could be available for selection again after recovering from injury. “He's focused in every single detail in every game, in his private life, to be a professional.

“He is an unbelievable signing for this club. We are really pleased. He is behaving how we expected in moments, how we turn around immediately. That defines the big players at the big clubs. I said many times.”

Palace's priorities, meanwhile, lie away from what has been a disappointing league season for the London club, who are down in 15th place.

Last week, the Eagles defeated Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 at Selhurst Park to seal a 5-2 aggregate win and a spot in the Conference League final where they will take on Rayo Vallecano on May 27.

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That match, to be played in Leipzig, takes place just three days after the league season finale at home to Arsenal, with the Gunners facing Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on May 30.

“They are so professional they will play top against us, we saw it with Leeds yesterday against Spurs,” said Guardiola when asked about Palace taking on Arsenal so close to their European final. “Even out of a relegation battle, how they compete.

“We have played here against Aston Villa with nothing to play for but [saw] how difficult it was. I'm pretty sure they will do their best knowing they have the final three days later.”

Eagles manager Oliver Glasner, who is leaving at the end of the campaign, has already guided the club to their first ever major trophy – when they defeated City in last year's FA Cup final – before beating Liverpool on penalties in the FA Community Shield three months later.

“He has done an incredible job, experienced manager, no doubts,” said Guardiola. “A top team. Really tough to beat and always have been. It has always been tough games, particularly under Roy Hodgson and now Oliver.

“They have a European final so maybe they struggle a little bit in the Premier League but there is a lot of changes, manager is leaving, announced a long time ago and maybe they are not consistent but the quality is there.”