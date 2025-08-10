Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi lifts the Community Shield after their penalty shoot-out victory over Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on August 10, 2025. PA
Crystal Palace players pose with the Community Shield following their 3-2 shoot-out win over Liverpool after the match finished 2-2 after 90 minutes. Reuters
Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta, Chris Richards, Jefferson Lerma and Daniel Munoz celebrate after winning the shoot-out. Reuters
Crystal Palace's Justin Devenny scores in the shoot-out to seal victory against Liverpool. AFP
Palace keeper saves from Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool during the shoot out. Getty Images
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah blazes over the bar during the shoot-out. Reuters
Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr scores in the 77th minute to make it 2-2. Reuters
Jeremie Frimpong celebrates scoring Liverpool's second goal with Ibrahima Konate and Hugo Ekitike. Reuters
Jeremie Frimpong scores a fortuitous second for Liverpool as his cross sails into the net. Getty Images
Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta celebrates scoring in the 21st minute. Reuters
Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta scores from the spot to make it 1-1. PA
Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta sends Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker the wrong way from the penalty spot. AFP
Hugo Ekitike celebrates scoring Liverpool's first goal after four minutes. Getty Images
Summer signing Hugo Ekitike scores Liverpool's first goal despite the attentions of Palace duo Daichi Kamada and Chris Richards. EPA
Crystal Palace fans with flares protest against Uefa's decision to demote them from the Europa League. Reuters
Liverpool players pay tribute to former player Diogo Jota, who died in a car accident in July. Getty Images
Liverpool and Crystal Palace players line up as a banner in memory of Diogo Jota is displayed by fans in the background prior to kick-off. PA
Crystal Palace spot on after beating Liverpool on penalties to win Community Shield at first attempt

FA Cup holders defeat Premier League champions at Wembley Stadium to kick-off English season

Gareth Cox

August 10, 2025

Crystal Palace followed up their Wembley Stadium heroics in May by defeating Liverpool on penalties to win the Community Shield at the first time of asking.

The Eagles sealed their first major trophy when they beat Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup final less than three months ago in the capital but went into this traditional opener as underdogs against the big-spending Premier League champions.

But after an entertaining 90 minutes that ended 2-2, Palace came out on top in the penalty shoot-out, winning 3-2 with 21-year-old Northern Ireland international Justin Devenny cracking home the winning kick in the London sunshine.

It capped another memorable moment for Palace fans at the famous venue ahead of Monday's verdict at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, after appealing against Uefa's decision to remove them from the Europa League over a breach of multi-club ownership rules.

But that can be put on the back-burner for a few hours while Palace celebrate lifting their second trophy in a matter of months.

“I have to give big credit to the players for this win today, we came back and were able to decide the game on penalties,” said manager Oliver Glasner. "We were on the same level as Liverpool and it was a big performance, I'm proud of the team.

“We know what we can do and how we can create chances. Things have developed over 18 months and the players are really starting to believe in what we are doing. I knew we could score at least two goals.”

Tributes were paid before the match to Liverpool's Portuguese attacker Diogo Jota who was killed along with his brother after a car crash in Spain in July.

It was a much-changed Liverpool line-up that took to the Wembley pitch with new boys Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike all making their debuts having been brought in for more than £260 million between them.

And there was an instant impact from two of the four when Wirtz and Ekitike were involved in a slick passing exchanged, before the French attacker turned in style before slotting a low shot into the corner of the net past a helpless Dean Henderson.

But Palace quickly showed they were going to make a game of it and and an equaliser looked on when French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta found himself clean through on goal only to be denied by an Alisson Becker block in the Liverpool goal.

Moments later, Ismaia Sarr was clumsily brought down by Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and Mateta – who scored 17 goals last season – confidently slotted home from the spot.

Eagles joy was short-lived, though, as Liverpool quickly restored their lead – albeit in fortunate circumstances – when another of the summer arrivals, Frimpong, saw his cross sail over Henderson and into the back of the net.

That was three goals in the opening 21 minutes but was to prove the end of the first-half scoring.

Ekitike wasted a couple of opportunities just after the break – sending one header and one low strike wide of the target – before Palace began to take control.

Chris Richards planted a header straight at Alisson while a minute later Dominik Szoboszlai lost possession in a dangerous area which led to Adan Wharton picking out Eberechi Eze whose low shot was saved by the keeper.

But the deserved leveller arrived with 13 minutes to go with Cody Gakpo this time guilty of losing the ball with Wharton picking out the run of Sarr who finished well past Alisson via the inside of the post.

Substitute Devenny – who came on for injured captain Marc Guehi – almost stole it at the death but could only drag his shot wide of the target. But his big moment was still to come.

With no extra-time in the Community Shield, it was down to penalties and Mohamed Salah, who had a quiet game for the Merseysiders, blazed the opening kick way over the bar.

Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott would also miss for Liverpool, leaving it for young Devenny to smash home the winner in front of the Liverpool end at Wembley.

“It is disappointing of course, if you go in front and you are not able to win the game,” admitted Liverpool manager Arne Slot.

“It was close and there were points where I thought we could win it but it went to penalties and they were better in that moment

“In the first 25 minutes we had chances to get a third goal but couldn't take them. I think after they equalised they came closest to winning it but for a long period there wasn't much in it.”

When asked about the pressure of trying to retain the title, Slot added: “We are Liverpool, the pressure is always on. Even if we bring ten players in, or no players in, there is always pressure when you wear a Liverpool shirt.”

