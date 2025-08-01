The 20 key summer transfer window moves

Barely has the final whistle gone in the Fifa Club World Cup final and the new season comes galloping over the horizon.

It has already been a frenzied couple of months in the transfer market but there is now just one month until the window closes with clubs scrapping to improve their squads ahead of the summer deadline on September 1.

Below are 20 of the key deals that have been completed involving clubs from across the world including the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Al Hilal.

Bryan Mbeumo – €75m

Forward: Brentford to Manchester United

After one of the summer's most drawn out sagas, Mbeumo, 25, finally sealed his move to Old Trafford after six seasons at Brentford. Just enjoyed the most prolific season of his career when he reached double figures for top-flight goals for the first time. Goal-shy United will be hoping for more of the same from the Cameroonian this campaign.

Club stats: 2024-2025 – 42 games/20 goals/nine assists.

Career – 289 games/84 goals/55 assists.

International – 22 games/six goals/two assists.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – €10m

Right-back: Liverpool to Real Madrid

An even more protracted move was completed at the end of last season when the England full-back – having helped boyhood team Liverpool win another Premier League title – signed for the 15-time European champions. Real were so keen to have Alexander-Arnold, 26, on board for the Fifa Club World Cup that they paid Liverpool €10m to get him before the final month of his contract expired.

Club stats: 2024-2025 – 49 games/four goals/10 assists.

Career – 378 games/27 goals/98 assists.

International – 34 games/four goals/six assists.

Joao Pedro – €63.7m

Forward: Brighton to Chelsea

Brazilian striker, 23, made flying start at Chelsea by scoring three goals – including one in the final against Paris Saint-Germain – to help his new club win the Club World Cup in the United States. Scored 30 goals in 70 games over two seasons at Brighton.

Club stats: 2024-2025 – 33 games/13 goals/seven assists.

Career – 218 games/67 goals/20 assists.

International – Three games.

Kevin de Bruyne – Free

Midfielder: Manchester City to Napoli

The Belgian playmaker was deemed surplus to requirements at City after a trophy-laden 10 seasons at the club. De Bruyne, 34, is widely accepted as one of the all-time great Premier League players but has struggled with injuries in the previous two campaigns.

Club stats: 2024-2025 – 40 games/six goals/eight assists.

Career – 651 games/155 goals/261 assists.

International – 111 games/31 goals/52 assists.

Florian Wirtz – €125m

Attacking midfielder: Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool

German international became Liverpool's club record signing having comfortably topped the previous best of £75m set by Virgil van Dijk. The 22-year-old played a key role in Leverkusen's double winning 2023-24 campaign, scoring 18 and assisting a further 20.

Club stats: 2024-2025 – 45 games/16 goals/15 assists.

Career – 225 games/71 goals/71 assists.

International – 31 games/seven goals/seven assists.

Mateo Retegui – €68.25m

Forward: Atalanta to Al Qadsiah

Italian striker is a statement signing not only for Al Qadsiah but the Saudi Pro League as a whole having topped the Serie A scoring charts last season with 25 goals in 36 games. The Argentine-born attacker, 26, is the most expensive Italian player of all time, beating Sandro Tonali's £55m move to Newcastle from AC Milan in 2023.

Club stats: 2024-2025 – 49 games/28 goals/nine assists.

Career – 241 games/84 goals/20 assists.

International – 20 games/six goals/one assist.

Franco Mastantuono – €45m

Winger: River Plate to Real Madrid

Argentine wonderkid will move to the Spanish giants having played for boyhood club River Plate at the Club World Cup. At 16, Mastantuono became the youngest player to score for River Plate and became Argentina's youngest debutant when he came on against Chile aged 17 years and 296 days. Does not turn 18 until December.

Club stats: 2024-2025 – 22 games/seven goals/four assists.

Career – 65 games/11 goals/seven assists.

International – One game.

Tijjani Reijnders – €55m

Midfielder: AC Milan to Manchester City

Classy Dutchman was named Serie A's best midfielder last season having hit double figures in goals for the first time in his career. Looked immediately at home in City's midfield at the Club World Cup. “He’s a really good player – you smell it,” said new manager Pep Guardiola.

Club stats: 2024-2025 – 57 games/15 goals/five assists.

Career – 481 games/18 goals/40 assists.

International – 23 games/four goals/four assists.

Jonathan Tah – Free

Defender: Bayer Leverkusen to Bayern Munich

Centre-half is another big loss for Leverkusen and joins the German champions after 10 seasons at their Bundesliga rivals and, like Wirtz, was key member of 2023-24 squad that went an entire campaign unbeaten in the league. The 29-year-old German played in all five games as Bayern reached the Club World Cup quarter-finals.

Club stats: 2024-2025 – 54 games/four goals/two assists.

Career – 450 games/18 goals/16 assists.

International – 37 games.

Marcus Rashford – Loan

Forward: Manchester United to Barcelona

Enjoyed a successful spell on loan at Aston Villa last season after being told by new United manager Ruben Amorim that he was not part of his plans, while also having his attitude questioned by the Portuguese. The 27-year-old will be hoping to get career back on track at the reigning La Liga champions.

Club stats: 2024-2025 – 41 games/11 goals/nine assists.

Career – 443 games/142 goals/83 assists.

International – 62 games/17 goals/six assists.

Matheus Cunha – €74.2m

Forward: Wolves to Manchester United

Earned his move to Old Trafford on back of sparkling campaign with Wolves that ended with United activating a release clause in his contract. The Brazilian attacker, 26, spent two-and-a-half seasons at Wolves, scoring 33 goals in 92 games, as well as providing 15 assists.

Club stats: 2024-2025 – 36 games/17 goals/six assists.

Career – 270 games/72 goals/44 assists.

International – 15 games/one goal/one assist.

Hugo Ekitike – €79m

Forward: Eintracht Frankfurt to Liverpool

French 23-year-old striker joins Liverpool having turned down Newcastle for a third time. After an unsuccessful spell at PSG, Ekitike found his scoring touch at Frankfurt after a loan move turned permanent. His 15 goals and eight assists in 31 games last season placed him fifth in the Bundesliga for goal involvements.

Club stats: 2024-2025 – 48 games/22 goals/three assists.

Career – 150 games/50 goals/25 assists.

International – Four games/one assist.

Alex Baena – €42m

Forward: Villarreal to Atletico Madrid

The versatile Spanish attacker joins Diego Simeone's side having spent his entire career at Villarreal. Baena, 23, ended his time at Villarreal by helping them finish fifth in La Liga last season and qualify for the Champions League. His 14 assists in the 2023-24 season were the most of any player in La Liga.

Club stats: 2024-2025 – 33 games/seven goals/10 assists.

Career – 216 games/31 goals/52 assists.

International – 10 games/two goals.

Viktor Gyokeres – €73.5m

Forward: Sporting Lisbon to Arsenal

Swedish striker, 27, has just enjoyed an incredible two campaigns in Portugal, scoring 97 goals in 102 games and helping them win two successive titles. No player in Europe's top eight divisions matched Gyokeres' 39 league goals for Sporting last season and should give Arsenal the out-and-out centre-forward they have been crying out for.

Club stats: 2024-2025 – 52 games/54 goals/six assists.

Career – 333 games/174 goals/259 assists.

Martin Zubimendi – €70m

Midfielder: Real Sociedad to Arsenal

The Spanish defensive midfielder, 26, finally arrives in England having turned down Liverpool last summer having come through the ranks at Real Sociedad. Came on in the Euro 2024 final to help Spain beat England and also scored in their recent Nations League final against Portugal, which they lost on penalties.

Club stats: 2024-2025 – 48 games/two goals/two assists.

Career – 286 games/14 goals/10 assists.

International – 19 games/two goals.

Dean Huijsen – €62.5m

Defender: Bournemouth to Real Madrid

Dutch-born Spain international centre-half has enjoyed a rapid rise from the Juventus youth team to playing for Real Madrid at the Club World Cup in a little over two years. There were as many as seven offers on the table for the 20-year-old who eventually decided on Real when the Spanish side activated his release clause after one season at Bournemouth.

Club stats: 2024-2025 – 41 games/three goals/two assists.

Career – 56 games/five goals/three assists.

International – Four games/one assist.

Anthony Elanga – €61.4m

Winger: Nottingham Forest to Newcastle United

Former Manchester United attacker was instrumental in Nottingham Forest finishing seventh last season, their best top-flight finish since 1994-1995, playing in all 38 of their games. Has electric pace with seven of the 20 fastest sprints in the Premier League last season coming from the 23-year-old Swede.

Club stats: 2024-2025 – 38 games/six goals/11 assists.

Career – 137 games/15 goals/25 assists.

International – 22 games/four goals.

Theo Hernandez – €25m

Defender: AC Milan to Al Hilal

French full-back was a fan favourite at AC Milan having helped the club win Serie A in 2022 but struggled for form last season. The 27-year-old links up with former Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi at Al Hilal, joining a squad that includes the likes of Joao Cancelo, Ruben Neves and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Club stats: 2024-2025 – 49 games/five goals/six assists.

Career – 362 games/39 goals/55 assists.

International – 38 games/two goals/nine assists.

Luis Diaz – €75m

Forward: Liverpool to Bayern Munich

Colombian forward joined Bayern after Jamal Musiala broke a leg and dislocated an ankle playing for the German champions at the Club World Cup. His three-and-a-half year spell on Merseyside side saw Diaz win the Premier League, FA Cup and two League Cups.

Club stats: 2024-2025 – 50 games/17 goals/eight assists.

Career – 421 games/105 goals/52 assists.

International – 64 games/19 goals/four assists.

Jamie Gittens – €64.3m

Winger: Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea

The exciting 20-year-old moves back to England having spent two years as a teenager in the Manchester City youth set up. Joined Dortmund in 2020 and established himself as a standout performer although fell out of favour after the arrival of new manager Niko Kovac last season.

Club stats: 2024-2025 – 49 games/12 goals/5 assists.

Career – 107 games/17 goals/14 assists.

