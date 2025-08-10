Community Shield: Slot puts stamp on Liverpool as Glasner reflects on frustrating Crystal Palace summer

The English football season kicks off in traditional fashion on Sunday as Premier League champions Liverpool take on FA Cup winners Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium.

It will be a rebooted Liverpool side that takes to the field in the capital after a busy summer in the transfer market in what will be manager Arne Slot's second season in charge.

The Dutchman rose to the challenge of replacing the much-loved and ultra-successful Jurgen Klopp in some style by leading Liverpool to a record-equalling 20th league crown.

That was achieved with a squad almost entirely moulded by Klopp as Slot kept faith in the players who had previously served the German with such distinction.

“To replace Jurgen is a big job and the manager did it in his own way and deserves a lot of credit,” said captain Virgil van Dijk after the title was sealed. “I don't think anyone from the outside world thought we would be Premier League champions.”

The season also ended with two stars of the Klopp era, defender Van Dijk and Golden Boot winner Mohamed Salah, signing new deals while right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold left for Real Madrid.

Liverpool's title celebrations were overshadowed by the shocking attack on supporters during the team's victory parade after a car ploughed into fans leaving more than 100 people injured.

The club was then rocked to the core again little over a month later when Portuguese attacker Diogo Jota was killed in car accident, along with his brother Andre Silva, aged just 28.

Liverpool have since retired the player's number 20 shirt, while tributes will be paid at Wembley to the pair when wreaths will be laid before kick off followed by a period of silence.

“First of all, tragedy impacted us but it impacted far more his wife, children and parents,” said Slot ahead of Sunday's game. “But it impacted us as well, definitely.

“The tributes that have been done since were all very emotional and impressive, every time we were somewhere. It started off in Preston and in Asia as well. It's been emotional, but impressive as well.”

It will be a new-look Liverpool that takes to the field at Wembley with new boys Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekiitke brought in for around £260 million – while they have also had a bid of £110m for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak turned down.

As well Alexander-Arnold heading for the Anfield exit, Caoimhin Kelleher, Jarrell Quansah and Luis Diaz have also left Merseyside – while Darwin Nunez is set to join Saudi side Al Hilal – as Slot puts his own stamp on the squad he inherited last summer.

“We have a good group in general,” said Dutch attacker Cody Gakpo of how pre-season had gone. “That makes it maybe a little bit easier to adapt for new players to come in.

“A lot of the players knew each other, maybe from playing against each other in the national team or things like this. They adapted well and quickly – hopefully they feel at home as well.”

It has been a very different transfer window for Crystal Palace which has seen both relief and frustration at what has transpired so far.

Relief in that after losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich last year, the Eagles have managed so far to keep hold of defender Marc Guehi and winger Eberechi Eze – although that might change with the window not closing until September 1.

“At the end, it's always the player's decision,” said manager Oliver Glasner of his captain Guehi who becomes a free agent next summer. “Marc decides about his future. Of course, everybody wants Marc to sign a new contract. It will be his decision.

“Everybody wants to keep this squad together as it did so well. I don't know how often this happens here at Palace. We never know what will happen in this sometimes crazy transfer market.”

But in contrast to Liverpool's frantic transfer activity, Palace have spent just £2m on Croatian left-back Borna Sosa and a new reserve goalkeeper in Walter Benitez.

Striker Eddie Nketiah has also been ruled out for eight weeks after suffering an injury during pre-season while midfielder Cheick Doucoure will not return for another two months.

And the lack of arrivals is clearly a source of concern for Glasner. “My expertise and my advice is what Crystal Palace should do to be competitive in four competitions,” said the Austrian coach.

“If we want to be better than last year, then let's sign at least two players. Not to be happy, not to fulfil my wishes, nothing at all.”

After the high of winning the their first ever major silverware when they defeated Manchester City in the FA Cup final in May, came the low of demotion from the Uefa Europa League to the Conference League over a breach of multi-club ownership rules.

US businessman John Textor owned a stake in Palace and is the majority owner of French club Lyon, who have also qualified for the Europa League.

Despite Textor since selling his shares to New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, Uefa deemed Palace had failed to meet the deadline to avoid a breach.

The club have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport but Glasner insists that it would be wrong for the club to wait on their European fate before making any major moves in the transfer market.

“If you're thinking like this, you make a mistake,” he said. “Then you're always reacting to situations. You can't run a business where you're always reacting.

“You can but you'll never have long-term success. You have to be active and plan what's going on.”

