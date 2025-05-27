Virgil van Dijk and Jurgen Klopp express shock at Liverpool title parade attack

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and former manager Jurgen Klopp are among those who have expressed their shock at the horrific attack on fans during the club's Premier League victory parade.

There were 50 people injured on Monday night when a car ploughed into a packed crowd celebrating Liverpool's title triumph.

Four children were among those hurt, one seriously, with 27 people needing hospital treatment, after a vehicle swerved through the crowd minutes after the players' open-top bus had passed by.

Within two hours of the incident, Merseyside Police said they had arrested a “53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area” adding that they were not treating it as an act of terrorism.

Police then announced on Tuesday that he has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving offences and driving while unfit through drugs.

On Tuesday, Liverpool's Dutch defender Van Dijk wrote on Instagram: “My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected. Praying for a speedy recovery for everyone who suffered injuries. We are all with you.”

Klopp, who was in the Anfield crowd for Liverpool's final game of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday, also offered his support the those affected.

“My family and I are shocked and devastated,” Klopp wrote on Instagram. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who are injured and affected. You'll never walk alone.”

Another former manager in Kenny Dalglish said he was “shocked, horrified and deeply saddened” by the incident, while former player Jamie Carragher posted on X: “Devastating end to the day … just pray everyone is OK.”

Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan paid tribute to the emergency services' response in a video posted on the club's website.

“This weekend was one of celebration, emotion and joy spread across the city in our entire fan base, and it ended in unimaginable scenes of distress with this appalling incident,” he said.

“I'd like to pay tribute to our emergency services and partner agencies – Merseyside Police, North West and St John Ambulance Services, and Merseyside Fire and Rescue – who dealt with the incident, and now our hospital staff across the city who are dealing with those who are injured, including tragically four children.

“I would also like to thank our supporters who witnessed this event and helped each other where they could.

“We continue to work with the emergency services and the local authorities to support their continuing investigation and once again we would ask if anyone has any further information about the incident, please contact Merseyside Police.”

Liverpool's local rivals Everton issued their own statement saying they were “deeply saddened by the horrific incident”.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected at this incredibly difficult time and we extend our best wishes for a full recovery to those who were injured,” the statement read.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said in a statement: “Football stands together with Liverpool FC and all fans of the club following the horrific incident that has taken place during the trophy parade in the city.”

Hundreds of thousands of fans had filled the streets of Liverpool to celebrate the team winning the Premier League this season for a record-equalling 20th top-flight title.

Footage of the incident circulating online appeared to show people in the crowd attempting to get close to the driver of the car, with one managing to open the driver's car door.

Videos then appeared to show the driver close the car door before suddenly speeding up and veering into pedestrians on both sides of the crowded street.

The clips posted on social media then showed people from the crowd attempt to chase the driver – with some kicking the vehicle and smashing the back window.

Officers quickly surrounded the car as witnesses attempted to stop the driver, who was eventually detained by police.

“It was extremely fast,” said Harry Rashid, who was with his wife and two young daughters as the vehicle passed by them. “Initially, we just heard the pop, pop, pop of people just being knocked off the bonnet of a car.”

Rashid said the crowd charged the halted vehicle and began smashing windows. “But then he put his foot down again and just ploughed through the rest of them, he just kept going,” he added. “It was horrible.

