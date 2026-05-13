Manchester City unveil £10m state-of-the-art facility for women's team

Manchester City unveiled a new state-of-the-art facility for the women's team at the City Football Academy in the presence of chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

The £10 million complex is one of the largest investments in a venue dedicated for women’s football.

The new home base for Manchester City women's team – the WSL champions – spans 17,000 square feet and includes the best elements from top football facilities across the world.

The amenities include a world-class gym with specialist strength and conditioning facilities, dedicated medical, rehab and physio spaces, hydrotherapy and recovery areas. At the centre of it is a circular dressing room.

The dedicated new home for City includes social areas and personal touches, such as images of the players and their families, while the names of every player with more than 100 appearances are displayed alongside all nine trophies won by the club.

The site includes the 7,000-capacity Joie Stadium, the first purpose-built stadium in the Women’s Super League, as well as access to over 1,000 staff across the wider club ecosystem.

Al Mubarak travelled to Manchester to see the facility.

“This new facility marks the next logical step in our long-term commitment to Manchester City Women, and is an important milestone for the club as a whole,” the chairman said.

“We have always believed in investing to create the right environment for players and staff to develop and succeed. That approach has underpinned every aspect of our work since the professional relaunch of Manchester City Women in 2014.

“The facility therefore rightly reflects the scale of our ambition for Manchester City Women and our long-term belief in the future of the women’s game.”

Managing director of Manchester City Women, Charlotte O’Neill, added: “After years of planning, designing and constructing, we are proud to open our new world-class space that we believe offers some of the very best facilities in women’s sport in the UK.

“This building is about so much more than bricks and mortar; it is about creating an environment where our players can thrive, where standards are set at the very highest level, and where the current squad has everything it needs to continue to compete for and win silverware.

“It is also a clear statement of our ambition to continue to develop and attract the very best talent in world football.”

The unveiling for the new facility has come at an ideal time as City prepare to lift the WSL trophy this Saturday, having already secured 52 points and a six-point cushion.

It is the club’s ninth major title since 2014, with the team also due to play in the FA Cup final at the end of the month.