Co-owning Wrexham 'greatest experience of my entire life', says actor Ryan Reynolds

Actor Ryan Reynolds says he has been delighted with the “brilliant” relationship he has built with Wrexham fans since he and Rob McElhenney took control of the Welsh football club.

The Deadpool star, 46, who is co-chairman of Wrexham FC along with fellow actor Mr McElhenney, 45, attended his team’s FA cup match against Sheffield United on Sunday.

Before the match, BBC Sport expert Gary Lineker asked Reynolds about his connection with Wrexham locals.

“It’s been brilliant," the actor said. "I love getting here early because I get to meet some of the locals as well, and some of the supporters who’ve been coming here for decades and decades.

READ MORE Holders Liverpool knocked out of FA Cup after stunning Brighton fightback

“I met a supporter the other day whose grandfather’s ashes were scattered across this [football] field, so I look at this place a bit like a church, is what it really is.

“It’s really bore a special place in my heart and my entire family’s heart, and I think across the pond as well.

“In Canada, where I’m from, people are obsessed with this club and this community, and so are people in United States, and it’s just been been pretty remarkable.”

Reynolds, who attended the match at The Racecourse Ground, added: “I think we sold 24,000 jerseys this year, and so many of them went to Canada and North America, we can’t get them any more – I can’t get one.”

Welsh former footballer and Bradford City manager Mark Hughes, who was speaking to Reynolds alongside Lineker and Alan Shearer, said: “The impact the guys have had since they’ve come in has been phenomenal.

Ryan Reynolds' 'Welcome to Wrexham' - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in a scene from the docuseries 'Welcome to Wrexham', which follows the actors as they purchase non-league Welsh football team Wrexham AFC. Photo: FX

“I’m a Wrexham boy, just from three miles down the road and goodness me, everybody’s just talking about these guys and the impact that they have.”

Reynolds said co-owning Wrexham was “the greatest experience of my entire life”, before adding “my own children and family not withstanding, because I know that will come back to haunt me”.

,He and McElhenney took full control of the National League club from the Wrexham Supporters Trust in February 2021, investing £2 million ($2.5 million) under the terms of the deal.

The king and queen consort meet Ryan Reynolds in Wrexham - video

The actors also explored the history and culture of Wrexham in their hit Disney+ series Welcome To Wrexham.

The Critics’ Choice Award-winning show documents the team’s progress, and tells the story of the club, founded in 1864, which has the world’s oldest international ground.

Reynolds said he and McElhenney hope to eventually take the club into the Premier League.

“The plan is now, and has always been, the Premier League,” he said.

“I can’t really put a date on that. But if it’s theoretically possible to go from fifth division to Premier League, why wouldn’t we do it?”