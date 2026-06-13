Iraq's World Cup team meet a 'wild and wonderful' West Virginia

Life as a journalist – and as a professional footballer – can take you to unexpected places. Sometimes these journeys intersect, as they did for The National and Iraq's World Cup squad in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

The small American town, population 2,117, is unlike the sun-soaked cities of Girona and A Coruna in Spain, where Iraq played two friendly matches before heading stateside.

Only after we finished our four-hour journey from Washington through a severe thunderstorm did we see the placard welcoming us into “Wild and Wonderful” West Virginia.

Tucked inside the Allegheny Mountains, which are part of the US Appalachian region, the luxurious Greenbrier resort will be Iraq's home from home for at least the next two weeks during the 2026 World Cup. The resort is situated on a charming two-lane road lined with a bistro, a bakery, a gun store and other local businesses.

A thunderstorm passes through West Virginia. Joshua Longmore / The National Info

“I think a lot of people in the team are surprised by the travel,” said Ahmed Qasem, who made his senior debut for Iraq on May 29 against Andorra. “It's new things for everyone – different time zone and different climate, but the preparations have been good.”

As we pulled into the gravel car park at the Greenbrier's sports centre, claps of thunder and heavy rain hit the area as the Iraqi team bus also arrived.

Training would be delayed by roughly half an hour.

After the storm passed, the squad took to the field with the weather during the 6pm – midnight window dropping to a high temperature of 23°C at 86 per cent humidity, which may help them acclimatise in time for Monday's warm, sticky weather in Boston.

Because of the delay, we were initially told no players would be made available to the media and the open session would only last 15 minutes.

Eventually, a small selection of players – one for each outlet – was told to speak to us and other journalists.

After waiting roughly an hour next to the sports complex, we were given a few minutes with Qasem. The Swedish-born Iraqi claimed his first international cap on May 29 against Andorra.

Another training session in West Virginia was scheduled for Saturday before Iraq kicks off group-stage play.

Previous slide Next slide A goalkeeping session takes place during open training. Joshua Longmore / The National Info

Iraq take part in an open training session ahead of the 2026 World Cup in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. Joshua Longmore / The National Info

Players participate in training at the Greenbrier sports complex. Joshua Longmore / The National Info

Iraq's goalkeepers participate in training. Joshua Longmore / The National Info

Iraq take part in an open training session ahead of the 2026 World Cup in White Sulphur Springs, Virginia. Kyle Fitzgerald / The National Info

White Sulphur Springs will be Iraq's base came during the World Cup. Kyle Fitzgerald / The National Info

The Greenbrier sports performance centre. Kyle Fitzgerald / The National Info

A training session takes place in West Virginia. Joshua Longmore / The National Info

The small town in West Virginia will be Iraq's home during the World Cup. Kyle Fitzgerald / The National Info

Journalists take part in Iraq's open training session in West Virginia. Joshua Longmore / The National Info



















First up will be Norway, whose squad includes Manchester City goal glutton Erling Haaland and Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard.

A travelling Iraqi fan base is expected to follow the team throughout the tournament, after welcoming them in Clearview, Illinois, earlier this week. Qasem told The National that the squad could feel the supporters outside their hotel.

“There's a lot of people going to come from different states … from Maine, New Hampshire. … a lot of Iraqis, they gotta come also from Michigan,” said Ayham Saeed, an Iraqi fan from Baghdad who now lives in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Quote Something historic is happening right now Ayham Saeed ,

Iraqi fan

For Mr Saeed, who moved to the US with his family during the Iraq war, the country's first World Cup appearance in four decades marks a meaningful moment for all their supporters.

“Something historic is happening right now,” Mr Saeed said. “It's doing a good image for not only representing Iraq but representing the entire Middle East.”