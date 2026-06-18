Messi v Ronaldo: How the two great rivals rank after their record sixth World Cup starts

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have already made history at the 2026 World Cup, both appearing at a record-extending sixth global finals.

They endured different outcomes in their opening games, however. One banged in a hat-trick, led his team to victory and moved level with the World Cup's all-time record scorer Miroslav Klose. One drew a blank, cut a forlorn figure, and had to settle for a point against a country appearing at a first World Cup in more than 50 years.

Impact: Messi 10, Ronaldo 5

Messi, who turns 39 next week, mesmerised in Kansas City as Argentina ran out 3-0 winners over Algeria to get their World Cup title defence up and running.

His first goal was classic Messi. The Argentina captain took the ball on the turn 30 yards from goal, strode forward, nudged the ball to his left to open up the angle and let rip with a ball into the top corner.

There's certainly an argument that Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane should have done a better job of keeping the shot out, and absolutely no question he should have done better with the second.

Alexis Mac Allister's shot had some venom on it, but Zidane could only spill the ball into a grateful Messi's path to steer home with his right foot.

The third was another straight out of the Messi playbook: control, poise and a clinical finish into the bottom corner.

Top: Lionel Messi appearing at six consecutive World Cups, starting at Germany 2006. Bottom: Cristiano Ronaldo als made his finals bow at Germany 2006. AFP / Getty Images Info

Ronaldo, who at 41 years and 132 days old, became the oldest outfield player to start a World Cup match, failed to inspire as Portugal were held to a 1-1 draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He looked limited in his movement, something his former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney attempted to spin as "intelligent" and "conserving energy".

Ronaldo's main tactic seemed to be dropping several yards behind the Congo defence and waiting for them to drop back to keep him onside.

Again, Rooney, in his role as a pundit for the BBC, dressed this as "occupying the defenders" and "giving them something to think about".

Whether Rooney was just trying to cover for his mate or actually thought a stationary Ronaldo was genuinely a threat, Chancel Mbemba, Axel Tuanzebe and the rest of the Congo defence didn't seem to mind where Ronaldo positioned himself.

Influence: Messi 9, Ronaldo 3

Besides his hat-trick against Algeria - Messi's first at a World Cup - his influence on this Argentina team cannot be overstated.

The driving force behind their World Cup success in Qatar four years ago, Messi remains both their beating heart and talisman.

Messi's first game involvement was actually a dud, kicking the ball out for a throw-in attempting to pass to right-back Gonzalo Montiel. His second saw him put the ball in the back of the net, although the linesman's flag meant it was ruled out for offside.

By the time he was substituted on 78 minutes, Messi had three goals from four shots on target; 57 touches, four of them in the Algeria penalty box. He completed 30 of 37 passes and made three ball recoveries.

By comparison, Ronaldo had just 25 touches against DR Congo – two of them from kick-offs. He completed 19 of 21 passes, and had a couple of chances from Francisco Conceicao cutbacks, but he missed the target with both.

Even before the last World Cup, there was a sense that Ronaldo had an outsized influence on this Portugal side. That has only been more pronounced this time around.

Roberto Martinez's side are bursting with talent, particularly in midfield, but there is something about the cult of Ronaldo that Portugal find hard to move away from. The team must adjust to him, not the other way around.

There is no doubt Ronaldo is still a force to be reckoned with. His 28 goals powered Al Nassr to the Saudi Pro League title this season, and his record of 143 international goals in 229 appearances is still ahead of Messi, the next best, on 120 goals in 200 caps.

But he is no longer the same player who won trophies at Europe's biggest clubs and won five Ballon d'Ors and, for many years, was Messi's equal.

Overall World Cup record: Messi 9, Ronaldo 5

Messi has the one trophy that has eluded Ronaldo. The Argentine maestro scored twice in the 2022 final against France as well as in the penalty shoot-out, captaining La Albiceleste to a third World Cup triumph. He also has a runner-up medal after Argentina lost the 2014 final to Germany in Brazil.

Both Messi and Ronaldo made their World Cup debuts at the finals in Germany in 2006. Messi, then 18, became Argentina's youngest World Cup scorer when he netted in a 6-0 win over Serbia and Montenegro. His hat-trick against Algeria at the 2026 finals came 20 years to the day after he scored his first World Cup goal.

Ronaldo also became Portugal's youngest tournament scorer at those finals in Germany, finding the net in a 2-0 win over Iran, at age 21.

Ronaldo's best finish at a World Cup was at those 2006 finals when Portugal finished fourth.

With games against Austria and Jordan to come, Messi is almost certain to surpass the 16 World Cup goals he shares with Miroslav Klose, although Kylian Mbappe, who is at the 2026 finals with France, is also in pursuit on 14 goals.

Ronaldo, on eight goals, is unlikely to threaten that record regardless of how far Portugal go in the tournament.

The match against Algeria was Messi's 27th World Cup appearance – a record. Since turning 35, he has scored 10 World Cup goals, more than Ronaldo has managed in six finals.

Messi has scored five goals in World Cup knockout rounds; Ronaldo has scored none. Ronaldo is on a 10-match scoring drought in tournament football (World Cups and European Championships) having last scored from the penalty spot in Portugal's opening match of the 2022 World Cup.