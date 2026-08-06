Iran wants sanctions relief in exchange for toll-free Strait of Hormuz transit

Iran is looking to further exploit the situation in the Strait of Hormuz by seeking sanctions relief in exchange for agreeing to toll-free passage in the strategic waterway, sources told The National on Thursday.

The US, Iran and other countries are reportedly in the final stages of discussions over navigation in the strait. Iran has been attacking shipping in the waterway in an attempt to create leverage during the peace talks mediated by Pakistan, Qatar and others.

According to sources briefed on the discussions, Iran is working to establish a new toll-free mechanism to allow shipping to resume through the Strait of Hormuz. That would be followed by the resumption of negotiations with the US on a broader peace deal, with Iran seeking immediate sanctions relief.

“By reaching a temporary arrangement with Oman for Hormuz, it will bring the US back to the negotiating table when it can hope to make gains on the issue of the funds and sanctions,” said one of the sources.

Under successive presidents, the US has imposed sanctions on Iran over its secretive nuclear programme, its support for militants such as Hezbollah and other issues. Under the June framework agreement, the US agreed to terminate sanctions according to a schedule that would be agreed in the final deal. The US Treasury had waived sanctions on Iranian oil, but that decision was revoked in early July after a series of attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

There has been no confirmation of the talks or their details by Oman.

However, another source told The National on Thursday that the talks “produced understandings on several routes for entering and exiting the Strait of Hormuz, in a way that preserves the safety, stability and security of transit operations, as well as how they will be managed by both sides”.

“Each route available for entering and exiting will operate under a co-ordination mechanism between the two sides, with no US involvement,” added the source.

“If the understanding with Oman helps move forward the remaining issues related to the talks with the US, including the provision concerning the sanctions relief, Iran has no objection.”

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi suggested on Wednesday that talks with Oman over transit routes were in the final stages and the co-ordinates for the entry and exit routes had been agreed. Temporary routes that have been in place would be closed, with a new “middle” route being used for two to four months, he told state media.

Under the interim plan, inbound traffic would use a northern lane through Iranian waters, while outbound vessels would use a southern lane through Omani waters in co-ordination with Iran. No tolls or fees would be charged during the temporary period.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has expressed hope that an agreement over the Strait of Hormuz will lead to a resumption of talks over a permanent peace deal between Iran and the US, days before the end of the crucial two-month ceasefire period.

“We hope that the agreement on the strait will pave the way for continuing dialogue, particularly the resumption of technical-level talks between Iran and the United States,” foreign ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi said during a press briefing on Thursday.

A Pakistani source told The National on Wednesday that new terms were being drafted between the US and Iran to update the initial framework reached in June, with a focus on clauses related to traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said this week that talks were going positively between Washington and Tehran, without elaborating. On Tuesday, he said “we'll know in 48 hours” if an agreement had been reached.

But while the Trump administration expects a breakthrough within days, the talks still face hurdles. Mr Trump has also continued to issue threats if an agreement is not reached, which Tehran has said is obstructing the process.

The preliminary understanding reached in mid-June helped to establish a fragile ceasefire and created a framework for 60 days of broader negotiations. That arrangement unravelled after Iran attacked oil tankers in and around the Strait of Hormuz, triggering renewed exchanges of fire.