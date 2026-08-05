New proposal being drafted as US and Iran seek Hormuz breakthrough, Pakistani source says

New terms are being drafted between the US and Iran that would prioritise the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a Pakistani source told The National.

“Messages are being passed. Indirect talks are in an advanced stage,” the official said about discussions on the proposal, being called a memorandum of understanding. The focus was on “opening the Strait of Hormuz and keeping it open”, they added.

Pakistan has been acting as mediator for the talks, exchanging messages between Washington and Tehran, while Qatar and Oman have also been involved in efforts to assist communication and move proposals between the two sides.

Axios reported, citing two regional sources and a US official, that the proposal under discussion would establish an initial 60-day arrangement which could later be extended.

Under the interim plan, inbound traffic would use a northern lane through Iranian waters, while outbound vessels would use a southern lane through Omani waters in co-ordination with Iran. No tolls or fees would be charged during the temporary period.

"The parties would work on clearing naval mines from the median lane of the strait within 30 days," Axios said. The proposal follows comments from Iranian state media that future arrangements could include a "middle corridor" through the waterway.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said Washington and Tehran were engaged in “very good discussions”, but warned Iran it would face severe consequences if it backed away from a potential deal.

Separately, he told reporters that talks with Iran are “moving along nicely”.

“We'll know in 48 hours,” he said.

US officials also signalled progress. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there had been "progress made" while adding there was "not finality yet". Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said a deal could come within the next day or two to "open the strait and move towards a more normalised position in this conflict".

Oil price dips on Hormuz hopes

The possibility of an agreement pushed oil prices lower, with Brent crude falling below $79 a barrel on Wednesday. The last time prices fell below $80 was in July, before hostilities resumed.

Iran has insisted it is only negotiating with Oman and has denied direct talks with the US. A media outlet linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Mr Trump's threats to resume attacks were slowing negotiations. Citing an Iranian source, Sepahnews said the “main reason” for delays in reaching an understanding with Oman was “America’s interference and Trump’s threats”.

“The US wants assurances about 'all sea lanes' being kept open for trade and passage,” the Pakistani source said.

The Iranian source said negotiations could not move forward while Tehran faced the prospect of military action.

“As long as US interference and threats of military attack against Iran continue, the agreement will be delayed,” the source was quoted as saying.

The official added that Iran would not accept any arrangement “under the shadow of threats”.

Mr Trump had accused Iran of being “duplicitous” in the process. Over the past few days, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has spoken with officials in Oman, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Pakistan – in some cases more than once.

The talks follow an earlier preliminary understanding reached in mid-June that helped establish a fragile ceasefire and created a framework for 60 days of broader negotiations. That arrangement later unravelled after Iran attacked oil tankers in and around the Strait of Hormuz, triggering renewed exchanges of fire.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis have been carrying out attacks in the Red Sea, mainly on Saudi-flagged vessels, but it remains unclear whether that issue will be directly addressed in the updated preliminary agreement.