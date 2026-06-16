Jordan in suspense before first World Cup appearance

Millions of Jordanians will wake up early on Wednesday to watch the country’s first World Cup match against Austria, and although the team is in a tough group, many feel it has already won.

“It is an achievement to have qualified,” said estate agent Hamed Al Rasem, who bought replica T-shirts for his two sons and will be watching the game at his apartment. “We are in a very difficult group. I promised to buy them better T-shirts if we advance.”

Jordan’s participation comes against the backdrop of 15 years of a stagnant economy and the recent effects of the Iran war. Government media has been relentlessly promoting the team and its shirts, which feature motifs of a traditional red headdress called a shemagh, and the black iris, which grows in the arid kingdom.

Authorities have set up public viewing areas in the Roman theatre in the centre of Amman and elsewhere. Prisoners will also be allowed to watch the game. As well as Austria, Jordan will face Algeria and defending champions Argentina in Group J.

Compared with some of the eight Arab teams in the tournament, Jordan lacks a strong football tradition, and the team will be underdogs in all of their fixtures. However, Jordan's footballing stock has risen in the last decade, with academies developing and entrepreneurs setting up pitches for rent, particularly in low-income areas. Six of the team's members play abroad, with the most prominent being Musal Al Taamari, a winger for Rennes in France.

Jordan are competing at the World Cup for the first time. EPA Info

Kick-off in Santa Clara, California, is at 7am Jordan time. The government has pushed back the start of working hours from 8.30am to 10am and urged businesses to do the same. Amman and other cities are generally placid in summer mornings when schools are off. However, traffic is expected to be heavier on Wednesday morning, with fans going to cafes, some of which no longer take bookings because their tables have been reserved.

Rania Al Jammal, who works at a bank, said she will be going to work late after watching the game at a restaurant.

"It doesn't normally serve breakfast but it will do so for the match. Almost every restaurant in Amman is doing the same," she said. A doctor said he was going with his wife and a group of friends to a cafe in Khalda district, in the north of Amman, and that shisha will be served. "You cannot avoid it, even this early," he said.

A street seller arranges football shirts at his roadside stand in Amman. AFP Info

Samer Nawfal, a retiree who worked as a manager in a gym in the Gulf, bought a new 79-inch TV on which to watch Jordan's games with his son, though his son is more into boxing than football.

“I am not into football either, but this is a historic appearance,” Mr Nawfal said.

Four of the five Arab teams that have already played have drawn their matches, while Tunisia were crushed 5-1 by Sweden.

A retired government official said the expectations were too high. “I am not sure it is good for the players,” he said, pointing to the heavy defeat suffered by Tunisia, who are ranked 45th in the world. Jordan are ranked 63rd.