Why Arab ambition makes this World Cup one to watch

There are few sporting events on Earth that can pull in as many people as the World Cup. Every four years, diehard football fans across the globe are joined by legions of viewers whose relatively casual interest in the beautiful game is piqued by the tournament’s unique spectacle and worldwide appeal.

Organisers of this World Cup foresee greater interest than ever; Fifa’s projected global engagement is about six billion people over the course of the next 39 days. Forty-eight national teams are competing for the Jules Rimet Trophy this time, more than at any other World Cup. Among them are eight squads from the Arab world.

The narrative surrounding football in Arab countries has been rewritten in recent years. Morocco’s World Cup run in 2022, Saudi Arabia’s win over Argentina that year and Qatar winning back-to-back AFC Asian Cup titles are all signs of progress rather than isolated surprises. The club game is thriving, too; star talent such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane are regular matchday fixtures, and Al Ain’s 2024 Asian Champions League victory was a red-letter day for the UAE.

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This regional sporting renaissance is the result of strong professional leagues, effective youth academies and improved sports science and strong international partnerships. More importantly, an increasing number of national sides from this region have seized the imagination of the Arab public. These fans will be cheering on their own countries in Mexico, the US and Canada over the next month, but will also root for other Arab teams as they take on the world’s best.

Although World Cup fever has well and truly arrived, a number of incidents have threatened to take the sheen off the tournament. Somali referee Omar Artan has said that he was robbed of the "biggest dream of my life" after being denied entry into the US to officiate. Iran’s team also faced American immigration issues and the country’s football federation has said that its ticket allocation for supporters was pulled days before the tournament starts. The detention and hours-long questioning of Iraqi star striker Aymen Hussein at Chicago's O'Hare ⁠Airport has also struck a sour note for many fans.

Quote An increasing number of national sides from this region have seized the imagination of the Arab public

Every World Cup has its controversial moments, but it is unlikely that these will deter players and supporters from around the world from taking part. One need only recall the determination shown by Iraq’s footballers who were forced to make a days-long journey to Mexico for the 1986 World Cup while their country was at war with neighbouring Iran. The pride that comes with representing one’s people is difficult to dissuade.

Football in the Arab world now reflects confidence, openness and ambition. Fans across the Middle East will now be watching closely to see those qualities play out on the biggest stage of all.