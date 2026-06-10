From Turkey to Texas in a Toyota: Jordanian super fan makes epic World Cup road trip

An intrepid Jordanian football fan has embarked on a road trip across the globe in celebration of his country's historic qualification for the Fifa World Cup.

Abdulsalam Aljarmah has already travelled to 40 countries in eight months – including Turkey, Bosnia, Slovenia and Spain – in his trusty Toyota Land Cruiser Prado on a mission to help share Jordan's rich culture and traditions with the world.

The adventure-seeking supporter has now stopped off in the United States – which is co-hosting the major sporting event – but will be clocking up plenty more kilometres to cheer on the national team in their long-awaited tournament debut.

The content creator's long and winding journey to the World Cup has captured the imagination of the public, winning him 150,000 followers online and bringing the joys of Jordan to a wider audience along the way.

He plans to visit 60 countries, taking in Saudi Arabia for the Asian Cup and onwards to South Korea, Japan and other Asian nations, before he eventually takes a break from life behind the wheel.

"The goal is to convey Jordanian culture and heritage to the world in a new and unconventional way. We've visited almost all the European countries, and now I'm here for the World Cup in America. We'll stay here for about three or four months," he told The National.

Mr Aljarmah has won the support of Visit Jordan, the national tourism board and the Ministry of Culture, and is using his Toyota as a vehicle to promote the nation.

Play 01:34 Jordan to make history with first World Cup appearance

The car is wrapped in images of Jordan's famous sites, while a screen mounted on top of the vehicle plays tourism videos showcasing the Gulf nation's striking landscapes.

This is Mr Aljarmah's first time in the US and he sees it as a unique opportunity to build cultural connections while soaking up the World Cup atmosphere.

The super fan will attend Jordan's three group stage matches, heading to Santa Clara, California, for the opening two games against Austria and Algeria on June 17 and June 23, before making a 2,300km trek to Arlington, Texas, for the crunch clash with holders Argentina.

"It's also an opportunity for me to explore America, to see American culture, to see the cultures of the people in America," he said.

"America has a huge mix of people, so it's a chance to interact with these people and see their culture, their lives, their history, and their civilisation."

Jordanian football fans are looking forward to cheering on their national side in their World Cup debut. Photo: Reuters Info

Navigating challenges

While Mr Aljarmah has relished his journey of discovery, it has not been without the odd bump in the road.

One of the biggest obstacles he faced was shipping his car to the US. Due to the Iran war, the shipment proved to be more logistically complicated and costly than anticipated.

He will be reunited with his car in two to three days to continue his World Cup adventure.

"I was supposed to pay $1,800 but I paid almost $5,000 to ship the car from Jordan to America. That was very expensive for me," he said.

It was a costly addition to a World Cup trip that, like for many other football lovers, is coming at a high price.

"The tickets weren't at normal prices. More importantly, the accommodation in America is incredibly expensive, honestly.

"The cheapest one near the stadium costs three or four hundred dollars a night. This is a significant obstacle, not just for me, but for anyone coming to the World Cup."

From Qatar to the US

The dedicated supporter also attended the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and said the festive atmosphere of the Middle East tournament will be tough to match.

"I don't see the same atmosphere I saw in Qatar in America because of the distance," he said. "In Qatar, As a fan, you could attend three matches in one day.

"Today, I can barely attend one or two matches as a fan, because travelling from one country to another, from one state to another, is difficult."

Mr Aljarmah insists that supporting the national team is about much more than the action on the pitch.

"Today the Jordanian national team doesn't just represent itself; it represents me, every young Jordanian, and the entire nation.

"And today, the team's representation isn't limited to sports; it represents Jordan culturally, touristically, and socially – through their behaviour, their morals, everything," he said.

He hopes others will see him achieving his goals and be motivated to pursue theirs, no matter how big or small.

"I want all young people who have an idea, who have a project in their lives, who have a dream in their lives, to follow their dream and pursue their ambition, even with limited resources. The important thing is to have faith in themselves."

Iraq forward Ahmed Qasim will be representing Iraq in their first World Cup since 1986. Photo: AFP Info

'A dream come true' for Iraq fan

Fans from across the Middle East will be cheering on their national teams – both from the host countries of the US, Canada and Mexico, and from home – in the weeks to come.

Cheb Moha, 34, an Iraqi artist and founder of Shabab clothing, is eagerly awaiting the chance to see Iraq grace the world's biggest sporting event for the first time in 40 years.

Mr Moha, who holds a Canadian passport, will attend Iraq's match against Senegal in Toronto on June 26.

“It is a dream come true,” he said. “I secured the match ticket and still can’t believe I will watch my team playing in the World Cup after 40 years from the last time we qualified.”

“Football means everything for Iraqis. Appearing at the world’s biggest stage and watching Iraq in stadium in the tournament is a great joy to me.”

Mr Moha, who has been a Dubai resident for 12 years, said his family moved to Canada when he was young and his brother still lives in the country.

“I know it is a very expensive World Cup for many fans with expensive ticket prices, transportation and expenses besides the difficulty of getting a visa. I’m lucky to have a Canadian passport and I can stay with my brother in his apartment,” he added.

He will be travelling on June 16 as he is also planning to attend other World Cup matches being staged in Canada.